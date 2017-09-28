Deep Genomics receives $13 million investment to create new class of genetic drugs

September 28, 2017

AI platform to unlock new classes of anti-sense oligonucleotide therapies

Deep Genomics, the AI driven genetic medicine company, received a USD $13 million equity investment led by Khosla Ventures, one of the top venture capital firms. They are accompanied by early stage investment firm True Ventures.

Deep Genomics joins Khosla Ventures’ portfolio, which includes Climate Corporation, Editas Medicine, Guardant Health and Square. “Khosla Ventures is well aligned with our mission to build a new kind of world-class genetic medicine company,” said Brendan Frey, CEO and scientific founder of Deep Genomics. “A company whose founding principle is that the future of medicine will rely on artificial intelligence, because biology is too complex for humans to understand.”

Related Stories

In the next three years, Deep Genomics will use its platform to unlock new classes of anti-sense oligonucleotide therapies that were previously inaccessible, and advance them for clinical evaluation. “We believe that the technology developed at Deep Genomics puts them in a unique position to identify new therapies,” said Founding Partner Vinod Khosla. “Because of the quality of their science and engineering team and the deep integration of their AI technology into their preclinical drug development pipeline, we are confident that a very large potential exists here.”

Deep Genomics is building a biologically accurate data- and AI-driven platform that supports geneticists, molecular biologists and chemists in the development of therapies.

In project Saturn, named after the god of plenty and renewal, the platform will be used to search across a vast space of over 69 billion molecules and to generate a library of 1000 compounds that can be used to precisely manipulate cell biology. This technology will enable Deep Genomics to identify preclinical candidates and to advance them for clinical evaluation in collaboration with stakeholders.

Source:

https://www.deepgenomics.com/

Posted in: Drug Discovery & Pharmaceuticals | Genomics | Life Sciences News

Tags: , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Researchers identify new genetic test to help predict cancer recurrence
Researchers discover genetic calendar of brain aging
Online toolkit helps health professionals to integrate genomics into patient care
New syndrome caused by biallelic mutations predisposes the body to tumors
New research uncovers 17 new genetic variants linked to Parkinson’s disease
Trial identifies genetic fault that affects treatment response in leukemia patients
BWH researchers identify new rare genetic cause of peritoneal mesothelioma
Genetic testing can improve safety of common blood thinner, study shows

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Neurohistology: how whole slide scanning impacts workflow

Leveraging the mass production benefit that MultiBrain® technology brings to neurohistology, NSA can accelerate the R&D preclinical and safety assessment processes many fold and perform them less expensively. This results in faster times for a potential drug to move from R&D to clinical trials and sooner for use in people.

Neurohistology: how whole slide scanning impacts workflow

Analytical Science in Precision Medicine

Pittcon is an analytical conference, so naturally my talk will be about analytical chemistry and how analytical chemistry will become increasingly important in delivering healthcare solutions, not only for rich people, but also, hopefully, for poor people across the world.

Analytical Science in Precision Medicine

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
BWH researchers discover new genetic cause for photosensitive blood disorder