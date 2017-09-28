Titan Medical’s SPORT Surgical System makes world debut at Florida Hospital Nicholson Center

September 28, 2017

Titan Medical Inc., a medical device company focused on the design, development and commercialization of a robotic surgical system for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS), and Florida Hospital Nicholson Center announce the installation of Titan Medical’s SPORT Surgical System at the hospital’s training facility in Celebration, Florida. This is the first installation in the world for pre-clinical feasibility and validation studies of the SPORT Surgical System, a single port robotic system.

David McNally, President and CEO of Titan Medical, said:

We are thrilled to announce the first of three installations planned in U.S. and European Centers of Excellence in 2017. I am pleased with the focus and execution of our team as we deliver this first system ahead of our fourth quarter milestone projection. We look forward to beginning pre-clinical feasibility and validation studies in the coming weeks in a variety of surgical disciplines. Based on surgeon enthusiasm, we remain confident in the tremendous potential of single port robotic surgery to improve the physician experience as well as surgical outcomes.

Scott Magnuson, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Florida Hospital Nicholson Center, said:

We are happy to be Titan Medical’s partner in this journey and look forward to a successful collaboration with the development of the SPORT Surgical System. At Florida Hospital Nicholson Center, we take pride in being the preferred partner of choice for companies developing cutting edge products that hold potential to benefit medicine and surgery.

