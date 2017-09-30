Proscia’s new product optimized for digital clinical workflows in anatomic pathology labs

September 30, 2017

Proscia announced today the launch of a new product optimized for digital clinical workflows in anatomic pathology labs. This new platform is set to transform the clinical use of digital pathology in commercial and hospital labs

This is the next major step in evolution in precision medicine and analytic tools, focusing on improving clinical workflow and providing pathologists with powerful software and applications for a wide range of non-primary diagnostic clinical uses.

Proscia’s new computational pathology platform has caught the imagination of a broad ecosystem as a best-in-class solution to both augment the work of pathologists and dramatically improve patient outcomes.

We can provide quotes from NVIDIA, Advanced Pathology Associates, and Huron Digital Pathology on the impact Proscia’s platform and computational pathology will have on patient outcomes.

Source:

https://proscia.com/

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Leveraging the mass production benefit that MultiBrain® technology brings to neurohistology, NSA can accelerate the R&D preclinical and safety assessment processes many fold and perform them less expensively. This results in faster times for a potential drug to move from R&D to clinical trials and sooner for use in people.

Pittcon is an analytical conference, so naturally my talk will be about analytical chemistry and how analytical chemistry will become increasingly important in delivering healthcare solutions, not only for rich people, but also, hopefully, for poor people across the world.

