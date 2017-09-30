Proscia’s new product optimized for digital clinical workflows in anatomic pathology labs

Proscia announced today the launch of a new product optimized for digital clinical workflows in anatomic pathology labs. This new platform is set to transform the clinical use of digital pathology in commercial and hospital labs

This is the next major step in evolution in precision medicine and analytic tools, focusing on improving clinical workflow and providing pathologists with powerful software and applications for a wide range of non-primary diagnostic clinical uses.

Proscia’s new computational pathology platform has caught the imagination of a broad ecosystem as a best-in-class solution to both augment the work of pathologists and dramatically improve patient outcomes.

We can provide quotes from NVIDIA, Advanced Pathology Associates, and Huron Digital Pathology on the impact Proscia’s platform and computational pathology will have on patient outcomes.