Licensing agreed for Optimer as novel vaccine adjuvant

Aptamer Group plc, the leading developer of next-generation synthetic binders delivering innovation to the life science industry, has entered into a global licensing agreement with the University of Glasgow for the commercial use of a developed panel of Optimer binders as vaccine adjuvants in the swine health sector.

Optimer binders have been proven to work as vaccine adjuvants and will be further developed and commercialized for swine vaccines, with Aptamer to receive 10% on downstream sales of all Optimer-containing vaccines. Image Credit: Aptamer Group

Under the terms of the agreement, the University of Glasgow receives exclusive rights to a panel of Optimers for use as adjuvants in vaccine development. The University will lead product development, with commercialization anticipated within the next 12 months. Aptamer will receive a 10% royalty on all future revenues from any vaccines incorporating the licensed Optimers, creating a scalable, global, non-dilutive revenue stream.

This partnership provides Aptamer access to the $1.75 billion global swine vaccine market (2024), an industry experiencing sustained demand for improved animal health solutions. The licensed Optimers, originally developed under a fee-for-service model, have demonstrated strong immune-enhancing capabilities in preclinical studies led by the University of Glasgow, suggesting significant potential for their use in improving immune response and health outcomes in pigs. Improved animal health is an area of major interest within the global veterinary and agricultural markets, supporting better individual animal health and improved efficiencies in farming.