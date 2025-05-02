NAD+ restoration improves mitochondrial function in Werner syndrome cells

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Aging-USMay 2 2025

A new research paper was published in Aging (Aging-US) on April 2, 2025, as the cover of Volume 17, Issue 4, titled "Decreased mitochondrial NAD+ in WRN deficient cells links to dysfunctional proliferation."

In this study, the team led by first author Sofie Lautrup and corresponding author Evandro F. Fang, from the University of Oslo and Akershus University Hospital in Norway, discovered that cells from people with Werner syndrome (WS)-a rare genetic disorder that causes premature aging-have low levels of a molecule called NAD+ in their mitochondria. This molecule is essential for energy production, cellular metabolism, and maintaining cell health. The researchers also found a potential way to improve cell function in WS patients, pointing to new directions for treating age-related decline and other premature aging disorders.

Werner syndrome leads to signs of aging much earlier than normal, including problems such as cataracts, hair loss, and atherosclerosis by age 20 to 30. The team found that when the WRN gene is missing or damaged, cells cannot maintain healthy NAD+ levels in their mitochondria. As a result, the cells age more quickly and stop growing properly. When the researchers boosted NAD+ levels using nicotinamide riboside (a vitamin B3 compound) the affected stem cells and skin cells from patients showed less aging and improved mitochondrial activity.

"Interestingly, only 24 h treatment with 1 mM nicotinamide riboside (NR), an NAD+ precursor, rescued multiple pathways in the WRN−/− cells, including increased expression of genes driving mitochondrial and metabolism-related pathways, as well as proliferation-related pathways."

The study also found that the WRN gene helps regulate other important genes that control how NAD+ is made in the body. Without WRN, this system becomes unbalanced, which affects how cells function, grow, and respond to stress. Although adding more NAD+ helped some cells look healthier, it could not completely fix the growth problems in other types of lab-grown cells. This suggests that while NAD+ supplementation is beneficial, it cannot fully replace the essential functions of the WRN gene.

These findings offer new insights into the biological mechanisms of aging and reinforce the therapeutic potential of targeting NAD+ metabolism in age-related and genetic diseases. Future studies will aim to better understand how subcellular NAD+ regulation interacts with mutations like those seen in WS. Finally, this research supports ongoing efforts to develop NAD+-based treatments that could slow cellular aging and improve quality of life for patients with premature aging conditions.

Source:

Aging-US

Journal reference:

Lautrup, S., et al. (2025). Decreased mitochondrial NAD+ in WRN deficient cells links to dysfunctional proliferation. Aging. doi.org/10.18632/aging.206236.

Posted in: Cell Biology | Medical Science News | Medical Condition News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Scientists uncover surprising new link between gut health and blood cancer risk
Mitochondria found to fuel dangerous growth in aging blood stem cells
Vegetarian diets may hinder healthy aging—unless diet quality is high
Key enzyme found to influence immune aging and B cell production
Weight-loss lifestyle changes slow bone loss in older adults
How blood iron levels shape the pace of biological aging
Researchers uncover how substance use accelerates brain aging
Clusterin identified as key marker for aging in blood stem cells

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Study identifies DNA methylation entropy as a biomarker for aging