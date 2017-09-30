Researchers produce fluorinated molecules in living cells

September 30, 2017

Living cells produce fluorinated metabolites and bioplastics

Natural organic compounds that contain fluorine are rare because living organisms—with a few exceptions—do not produce them. American scientists have now genetically engineered a microbial host for organofluorine metabolism, allowing it to produce a fluoridated intermediate known as a diketide. As reported in the journal Angewandte Chemie, the diketide could then be used as a monomer for the in vivo production of fluorinated bioplastics.

Unlike nature, chemists use fluorine often. Teflon coatings for pans and water-repellent Gore-Tex jackets, both based on polytetrafluoroethylene, immediately spring to mind. Fluorine is also found in many agrochemicals, and about 20-30% of modern pharmaceuticals, ranging from antimalarial and cytostatic drugs to inhalation anesthetics, blood substitutes, and liquid ventilation agents. Organofluorine molecules are also used in liquid crystals for displays, as well as ozone-friendly refrigerants and propellants.

Given the potential for living systems to produce highly complex chemical compounds, researchers working with Michelle C.Y. Chang at the University of California, Berkeley (USA), aimed to manipulate the biosynthetic machinery in cells to use simple fluorinated building blocks to make new organofluorine target molecules.

To achieve this, they introduced genes that code for three particularly efficient enzymes from a variety of other microorganisms into the bacterium, Escherichia coli, to construct the diketide biosynthesis pathway. These enzymes are able to use fluorine-containing derivatives of their normal substrates. In addition, it was also necessary to introduce a gene for a transport protein that carries fluoromalonate—as fluorine-containing starting material—into the cell. The enzymes allowed the cells to use the biosynthesis pathway to make fluoromalonyl coenzyme A and convert it to the 2-fluoro-(R)-3-hydroxybutyrate diketide in high yield.

Related Stories

The researchers introduced yet another gene for an enzyme used by many bacteria to make polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHAs), which are polyesters used to store carbon and energy. Biodegradable PHAs are used in the production of bioplastics for applications like food packaging and medical implants. The new, genetically engineered microorganisms incorporated the fluorinated diketides into the PHAs they produced, generating polymers containing 5 to 15 % fluorinated monomers. The fluorinated bioplastics were less brittle than fluorine-free PHAs. Controlled incorporation of fluorinated monomers could allow for targeted variation of the properties of bioplastics.

The researchers also hope to use the key component fluoromalonyl coenzyme A to produce a broad spectrum of small fluorinated molecules in living cells for pharmaceutical applications.

Source:

http://as.wiley.com/

Posted in: Drug Discovery & Pharmaceuticals

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Scientists take important step toward gene therapy for deaf patients
New discovery about high-risk Alzheimer’s gene suggests potential therapeutic target
Inactivation of Capicua gene leads to formation of T-ALL tumors in mice, researchers find
Gene therapy could be novel approach to treat alcoholism, research suggests
Pediatric researchers discover gene variants related to aggressive form of neuroblastoma
Lesser-known gene appears to play greater role in Alzheimer's and dementia-related memory decline
Novel approach facilitates long-term persistence of AAV vector genomes in proliferating cells
Novel gene therapy can inhibit, reverse multiple sclerosis in mouse models

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Neurohistology: how whole slide scanning impacts workflow

Leveraging the mass production benefit that MultiBrain® technology brings to neurohistology, NSA can accelerate the R&D preclinical and safety assessment processes many fold and perform them less expensively. This results in faster times for a potential drug to move from R&D to clinical trials and sooner for use in people.

Neurohistology: how whole slide scanning impacts workflow

Analytical Science in Precision Medicine

Pittcon is an analytical conference, so naturally my talk will be about analytical chemistry and how analytical chemistry will become increasingly important in delivering healthcare solutions, not only for rich people, but also, hopefully, for poor people across the world.

Analytical Science in Precision Medicine

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
UI scientists discover gene linked to fatal renal agenesis in children