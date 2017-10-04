Asthma linked to increased risk of complications during pregnancy and childbirth

October 4, 2017

Women with asthma suffer more often from preeclampsia (PE) and run a higher risk of giving birth to underweight babies. These and other complications during pregnancy and delivery can not be explained by hereditary or environmental factors, according to a study from Karolinska Institutet published in The Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology: In Practice.

Asthma is a common disease caused by chronic inflammation in the lungs with symptoms of coughing and breathlessness and affects between 8-10 percent of women of childbearing age in Sweden.

Using data from the Swedish birth, prescribed drug and patient registers, researchers at Karolinska Institutet have been able to examine the link between asthma in pregnant women and pregnancy/delivery outcomes. Studying more than 1 million births to just over 700,000 women between 2001 and 2013, they found that 10 percent of the babies born had a mother with asthma.

Related Stories

"Four percent of all pregnant women develop preeclampsia. We found that the risk of preeclampsia is 17 percent higher in women with asthma compared to women without asthma", says the study's lead author Dr Gustaf Rejnö, obstetrician and doctoral student at Karolinska Institutet's Department of Medical Epidemiology and Biostatistics.

Additionally, women with asthma were more likely to have underweight babies, instrumental deliveries, cesarean sections and shorter pregnancies.

To ascertain whether the complications could be attributed to hereditary or environmental factors, the researchers also identified the women's asthma-free cousins and sisters who had given birth during the same period. On comparing the groups they found that the correlations between maternal asthma and complications during pregnancy and delivery held.

"It seems to be the asthma per se that causes these complications," says Dr Rejnö. "This means that well-controlled asthma during pregnancy could reduce the relative incidence of complications during pregnancy and childbirth. In an earlier study we saw that this was indeed the case."

Source:

http://ki.se/en/news/asthma-increases-risk-of-complications-during-pregnancy-and-delivery

Posted in: Medical Research News | Women's Health News

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Studies reveal link between autism and severe maternal infection during pregnancy
Evidence for possible impacts of light alcohol consumption during pregnancy is “surprisingly limited,” study reveals
Asthma medication linked with neuropsychiatric symptoms
Pharmaceutical compound from leaves of coralberry may help combat asthma
Female cancer survivors have higher risks of poor pregnancy outcomes, study finds
Children with respiratory tract infections have increased risk for asthma, worse lung function in later life
Human cell-based methods could better identify asthma-causing chemicals, research suggests
Pregnant women with endometriosis have greater risk for complications during pregnancy and delivery

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Benefits of Biomarkers in Colorectal Cancer Treatment

Biomarkers fall into different categories: diagnostic biomarkers, are used to identify a disease; prognostic biomarkers, help clinicians to determine, for example, whether you're more likely to die or have problems with a disease; and there are some that can be used to inform treatment, to determine whether one therapy would be more successful than another.

Benefits of Biomarkers in Colorectal Cancer Treatment

Neurohistology: how whole slide scanning impacts workflow

Leveraging the mass production benefit that MultiBrain® technology brings to neurohistology, NSA can accelerate the R&D preclinical and safety assessment processes many fold and perform them less expensively. This results in faster times for a potential drug to move from R&D to clinical trials and sooner for use in people.

Neurohistology: how whole slide scanning impacts workflow
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Tackling misdiagnosis of asthma in primary care