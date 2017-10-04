SAEM releases new statement to promote equity, diversity, and inclusion in emergency medicine

October 4, 2017

The Society for Academic Emergency Medicine (SAEM) today released a "Statement on Diversity and Inclusion" which commits to the goal of promoting equity, diversity and inclusion in emergency medicine.

The Society for Academic Emergency Medicine (SAEM) is committed to the promotion of all dimensions of diversity and inclusion for our members and employees. SAEM believes that attaining equity, diversity and inclusion in emergency medicine that reflects our multifaceted society is a desirable and achievable goal that enhances and strengthens the organization. SAEM shall not discriminate on the basis of age, race, gender, gender identity, gender expression, sexual orientation, ethnicity, creed, religion, national origin, veteran or military status, immigration status, or disability. We encourage all academic medical centers and teaching hospitals to recruit, retain, and advance providers and learners reflective of the communities they serve. SAEM expects its members and employees to respect, support, and embrace the existing cultural and other differences of its membership. SAEM supports and promotes the development of education, research, and services that assist emergency departments to improve the lives and health of all, and to eliminate health inequities and opportunity disparities.

In comments made in connection with the release of the statement, the chair of SAEM's Academy of Diversity and Inclusion in Emergency Medicine (ADIEM), Joel Moll, MD, said:

"As the United States grows more diverse and multifaceted, it is appropriate and significant that SAEM as emergency medicine's academic organization affirm and support the value of diversity and inclusion. Emergency physicians care for all, every minute of every day, often those that are highly vulnerable and under resourced, and on the worst day of their life. All missions of academic emergency medicine are enriched by the wealth of humanity we serve. At a time where division strengthens intolerance, we must lead, welcome, and embrace differences in each other that make emergency medicine great."

Dr. Moll is emergency medicine residency director and associate professor at Virginia Commonwealth University. In other comments, SAEM board member, Ian B.K. Martin, MD, FACEP, professor and executive chair in the Department of Emergency Medicine at West Virginia University said:

"In these trying times, SAEM has placed a 'stake in the ground'--articulating its commitment to fostering an open, safe, and inclusive environment for all its members. As an SAEM board member and as a person of color, I am particularly proud of SAEM's new statement and its position on diversity and inclusion."

http://saem.org/

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
