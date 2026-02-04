Study reveals what drives PFAS exposure in firefighters and how risks may be reduced

New research in U.S. firefighters reveals how workplace practices, personal factors, and environmental exposures shape PFAS levels, offering insights into practical strategies to reduce long-term chemical exposure risk.

Study: Predictors of serum per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) levels among U.S. career firefighters. Image Credit: Rapit Design / Shutterstock

Study: Predictors of serum per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) levels among U.S. career firefighters. Image Credit: Rapit Design / Shutterstock

In a recent study published in the Journal of Occupational and Environmental Medicine, researchers investigated factors predicting serum concentrations of multiple per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) among American firefighters. The findings identified distinct personal and workplace predictors for specific PFAS analytes rather than uniform effects across all compounds, reflecting differences in chemical subclasses and exposure pathways and highlighting potential targets for exposure-reduction interventions.

Background: PFAS as Persistent Occupational and Environmental Hazards

PFAS are synthetic chemicals widely used for their water- and grease-resistant properties and are often referred to as “forever chemicals” due to their environmental persistence. They are present in numerous consumer and industrial products, including aqueous film-forming foams (AFFF), textiles, cookware, and food packaging, resulting in widespread contamination of air, water, soil, and food.

As a consequence, nearly the entire U.S. population has detectable PFAS levels, with these compounds accumulating in human tissues over the years. Exposure has been associated with adverse health outcomes, including cancer, cardiovascular disease, endocrine disruption, and accelerated biological aging.

Firefighters may experience elevated PFAS exposure through occupational use of AFFF, combustion of PFAS-containing materials, contaminated dust, and contact with protective gear. Previous studies have reported higher serum PFAS concentrations among firefighters and identified limited predictors such as years of service and blood donation. However, knowledge of modifiable individual- and organizational-level predictors remains limited.

Study Design and Cohort Characteristics

Researchers evaluated agency-level, occupational, lifestyle, and demographic predictors of serum PFAS concentrations in a large, multi-state cohort of United States firefighters. This cross-sectional analysis included 2,056 participants from the Fire Fighter Cancer Cohort Study (FFCCS), a national cohort established to examine occupational exposures and health outcomes.

Participants provided blood samples between July 2023 and October 2024 during baseline or follow-up visits and were employed at fire agencies across seven states. Individual-level data were collected via electronic surveys covering demographics, lifestyle behaviours, health history, firefighting practices, and occupational exposures. Agency-level data, including departmental policies and resources, were obtained from designated fire service liaisons.

PFAS Measurement and Statistical Methods

Blood samples were processed and analysed for 20 PFAS analytes using a standardized CDC laboratory method. Eight analytes with concentrations above the limit of detection in at least 75% of participants were included in the primary analyses. Serum PFAS concentrations were log-transformed, and values below detection limits were imputed using standard approaches.

Related Stories

Associations between predictors and PFAS concentrations were assessed using adjusted linear regression and linear mixed-effects models, accounting for demographic covariates and clustering by fire agency where appropriate. Results were reported as percent changes in geometric mean concentrations with corresponding confidence intervals.

Key Findings: Demographic and Non-Occupational Predictors

The cohort was predominantly male, White, and non-Hispanic, with a mean age of 40 years and an average firefighting career length of 14 years. All eight primary PFAS analytes were detected at high frequencies. Age was positively associated with all measured compounds, while female firefighters exhibited significantly lower concentrations across analytes.

Several non-occupational predictors were identified. Blood and plasma donation were strongly associated with lower PFAS levels, particularly among plasma donors. Drinking water source also influenced exposure: bottled water was associated with lower concentrations of certain PFAS (notably PFOA-related measures and PFNA), whereas well water use was associated with higher concentrations. Military service was associated with elevated PFAS-related measures.

Occupational and Agency-Level Predictors of PFAS

Occupational factors played a substantial role. Longer service duration, higher rank, and current AFFF use were primarily associated with increased concentrations of PFOA-related analytes rather than uniformly higher PFAS levels. Protective practices such as on-scene decontamination and participation in hood swap or cleaning programmes were associated with lower concentrations of some PFAS, particularly PFOA-related compounds.

Agency-level policies also mattered. Practices such as washing gear before storage, providing gear bags, frequent dusting of living quarters, and the use of reverse osmosis water filtration were associated with reduced concentrations of specific PFAS analytes, for example, PFNA. Conversely, carpeted station living areas were linked to higher levels. Some findings were unexpected, including higher PFHxS levels in departments with marked contamination zones and higher PFHpS concentrations under less frequent dusting schedules, suggesting complex, potentially compound-specific exposure pathways.

Conclusions and Implications for Exposure Reduction

This study identified multiple individual- and department-level predictors of serum PFAS concentrations among United States firefighters, underscoring the importance of both personal behaviours and workplace practices. Associations with age, sex, military service, drinking water source, and AFFF use were consistent with prior research, while novel findings emerged for firefighter rank and specific agency policies.

Notably, blood and plasma donation were strong predictors of lower PFAS concentrations, supporting evidence that these practices may reduce body burden. Protective occupational practices and station policies were associated with lower concentrations of selected analytes rather than across all PFAS, highlighting heterogeneity between subclasses and exposure routes and pointing to actionable intervention opportunities.

Strengths of the study include its large sample size, multi-state design, and integration of individual- and agency-level data. Limitations include the cross-sectional design, reliance on self-reported data, and potential regional influences on generalisability. Despite these constraints, the findings provide valuable evidence to guide PFAS exposure-reduction strategies. Longitudinal and intervention studies are needed to confirm causality and evaluate the effectiveness of targeted policy and behavioural changes within the fire service.

Journal reference:

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News

Comments (0)
Priyanjana Pramanik

Written by

Priyanjana Pramanik

Priyanjana Pramanik is a writer based in Kolkata, India, with an academic background in Wildlife Biology and economics. She has experience in teaching, science writing, and mangrove ecology. Priyanjana holds Masters in Wildlife Biology and Conservation (National Centre of Biological Sciences, 2022) and Economics (Tufts University, 2018). In between master's degrees, she was a researcher in the field of public health policy, focusing on improving maternal and child health outcomes in South Asia. She is passionate about science communication and enabling biodiversity to thrive alongside people. The fieldwork for her second master's was in the mangrove forests of Eastern India, where she studied the complex relationships between humans, mangrove fauna, and seedling growth.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Pramanik, Priyanjana. (2026, February 04). Study reveals what drives PFAS exposure in firefighters and how risks may be reduced. News-Medical. Retrieved on February 04, 2026 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20260204/Study-reveals-what-drives-PFAS-exposure-in-firefighters-and-how-risks-may-be-reduced.aspx.

  • MLA

    Pramanik, Priyanjana. "Study reveals what drives PFAS exposure in firefighters and how risks may be reduced". News-Medical. 04 February 2026. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20260204/Study-reveals-what-drives-PFAS-exposure-in-firefighters-and-how-risks-may-be-reduced.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Pramanik, Priyanjana. "Study reveals what drives PFAS exposure in firefighters and how risks may be reduced". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20260204/Study-reveals-what-drives-PFAS-exposure-in-firefighters-and-how-risks-may-be-reduced.aspx. (accessed February 04, 2026).

  • Harvard

    Pramanik, Priyanjana. 2026. Study reveals what drives PFAS exposure in firefighters and how risks may be reduced. News-Medical, viewed 04 February 2026, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20260204/Study-reveals-what-drives-PFAS-exposure-in-firefighters-and-how-risks-may-be-reduced.aspx.

Suggested Reading

New prevention strategy can reduce deadly ovarian cancer risk by nearly 80%
Novel laser focal therapy device shows promising results for prostate cancer treatment
Poop pills could help cancer patients respond to immunotherapy while reducing toxic side effects
Researchers develop blood test to find pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma
New AI tool helps determine the risk of secondary heart attacks in cancer patients
High intake of ultraprocessed foods increases risk of both all-cause and cancer-specific death
Lifetime heavy drinking sharply raises colorectal cancer risk, major US study finds
New nanomaterial kills cancer cells via oxidative stress

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Two-pronged therapeutic technology for cancer wins Pfizer Prize for Biomedical Research 2026