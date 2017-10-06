ITL Group returns to MEDICA 2017 to discuss future of diagnostic devices

Leading medical device design and manufacturing company, ITL Group returns to the MEDICA tradeshow in Düsseldorf, Germany this November with a simple message – ‘your future rests with us.’

ITL is an experienced full-service subcontract company, celebrating 40 years in the medical and diagnostic sector this year. Their portfolio includes in-vitro diagnostics (IVD), point-of-care devices, cancer staging and treatment, surgical robots and next-generation DNA sequencing.

The company is in excellent health in its 40th year as a full-service design and manufacturing company, with the success of its operation in the United States; continued success of the European market and rapid growth in China.

The ITL Group, which has its headquarters in Ashford, Kent returns to the World’s biggest medical technology event with a mission to showcase and discuss how its engineers are adapting existing and new technologies to develop amazing diagnostic devices that are transforming the 21st Century health-scape.

Visitors to ITL’s stand will be able to interact with the Lumipod demonstrator which encompasses a world of IVD possibilities and applications in one device.

ITL’s device employs trending technologies in the field – from near-field communication (NFC) and wireless charging to an associated tablet app and Bluetooth data transmission, to show visitors what is possible now, inviting discussions about where the industry is going next.

Greg Smith, ITL Group’s Business Director, will be leading the team attending MEDICA 2017 and is looking forward to flying the flag in Europe as a UK manufacturing company enjoying increasing international success.

He said:

We’re delighted to be back at MEDICA in our 40th year and to share with old and new partners how ITL Group is continuing to push back the boundaries of what is possible for the medical technology sector – existing and future. We had a great reaction to our Lumipod project, last year, providing a real opportunity to start a conversation about innovation as well as showing some of the technologies our engineers are working on right now. Technology doesn’t stand still and we’ve looking forward to showing off Mark II with the aim of encouraging people to question how they could use the technologies in their future medical devices.

ITL will be on Stand H20, in Hall 3 at MEDICA 2017. As well as demonstrating and discussing the Lumipod the team will be available to discuss new projects, staging competitions and giving visitors a chance to win free Kentish beer.