Vitamin D supplement can help boost immunity during winter months

October 6, 2017

Vitamin D is the only supplement worth taking to boost immunity for the coming winter and to help prevent colds, according to experts on ITV’s Save Money: Good Health.

The recommendation echoes the government guidance that everyone should take a vitamin D supplement during autumn and winter months, due to our indoor lifestyles and processed diets.

So, which vitamin D supplement is best to take? Many of us don’t like pill popping – we can find them difficult to swallow and are restricted to when we can take them. Also, malabsorption issues such as IBS and Crohn’s, can mean that we don’t absorb what it says on the bottle.

Oral sprays act fast to deliver vitamin D directly to the bloodstream via the soft tissue of our inner cheeks. A study published in The Nutritional Journal showed that vitamin absorption via an oral spray is 2.5 times more effective than vitamin capsules.

For an instant immune boost try the BetterYou DLux Oral Vitamin D Spray range (starting at £5.95). Easy to use on the go and not reliant on food or water, the DLux sprays are fast-absorbing and come in different dosages for the whole family.

For adults, just one daily spray of DLux3000 (£7.95), provides an optimal level of the sunshine vitamin at a cost of just 8p a day – much cheaper than a holiday abroad!

Constant coughs and colds are just one of the common symptoms you may be suffering from a vitamin D deficiency. Other symptoms include aching bones, weak muscles, lack of sleep, feeling low, gut problems and fatigue.

It’s estimated that 10 million people across the UK have low vitamin D levels – that’s 1 in 5 adults and 1 in 6 children. Could you be one of them?

Nutritionist Kim Pearson says:

One of the simplest ways to check your vitamin D levels is with a home test kit, such as the one distributed by BetterYou in association with the NHS.

BetterYou can help you to determine your vitamin D levels and provide tailored advice on how best to optimise your levels, based on your results.

The DLux range is priced from £5.95 and is available from Holland & Barratt, all good health food stockists andwww.betteryou.com. Vitamin D home test kits retail at £28 and are available from www.betteryou.com/vitamin-d-testing-service.

Source:

https://betteryou.com/

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
