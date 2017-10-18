New systematic review finds substantial regional differences in global calcium intake

October 18, 2017

Daily calcium intake among adults appears to vary quite widely around the world in distinct regional patterns, according to a new systematic review of research data ahead of World Osteoporosis Day on Friday, Oct. 20.

The data suggest there are many areas of the world with risk to bone health, said study lead author Ethan Balk, an associate professor at the Center for Evidence Synthesis in Health in the Brown University School of Public Health. The new analysis appears online in the journal Osteoporosis International.

"Outside of North America and most of Europe, particularly Northern Europe, there is lower intake than there should be for good bone health," Balk said. "In many parts of the world, the low average calcium intake may be putting most people at increased risk of fractures and osteoporosis."

Related Stories

Balk and his co-authors, including several at the International Osteoporosis Foundation, scoured the research literature and other data sources for any studies that reported national averages of daily calcium intake among adults around the world. Ultimately they found useful information pertaining to 74 countries.

Clear regional differences

The studies varied widely in how recent they were, how nationally representative they were, and by their sample size, Balk and his co-authors acknowledged. Nevertheless, there were enough data to produce a global map illustrating some notable regional trends. Southern and Eastern Asia had world's lowest average intakes -- often less than 400 mg a day -- while only Northern European countries registered intakes of greater than 1,000 mg a day.

Countries in South America and Africa mostly had average intakes in the middle, between about 400 and 700 mg a day.

National recommendations for the ideal level of calcium intake vary around the world, Balk said, but in most countries average intake is lower than recommended.

The paper's authors wrote that they hope the data will motivate action to promote increased calcium consumption, particularly in the Asia-Pacific region and in places where it hasn't been documented.

"This work draws attention to regions where calcium intake needs to be assessed and where measures to increase calcium intake are likely to have skeletal benefits," they wrote.

Source:

https://news.brown.edu/articles/2017/10/calcium

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

NsXeR protein: A new optogenetic tool to control muscle and neuronal cells
Exercise at high levels increases risk of hardening of the arteries
Low serum calcium levels linked to increased risk of sudden cardiac arrest
White men who exercise at high levels have greater risk for plaque buildup in arteries
Foods rich in potassium may help protect against vascular calcification
Researchers provide new insights into how calcium signals trigger wound healing
Calcium controls use of glucose by T cells to multiply and battle against infection, study finds
Study finds link between high blood lead levels and pre-eclampsia

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Using AFM to study cell mechanics and function

My lab, broadly speaking, is interested in trying to understand interactions between cells and materials. Those could be materials that are present within living tissue or materials that we use for engineering purposes to try to do something of technological or therapeutic interest.

Using AFM to study cell mechanics and function

Freezing Point Osmometry in Life Science Applications

Osmometry is a method to determine a sample´s osmolality. This is the total number of osmotically active particles solved in a solution. These particles influence the colligative properties of the solution, which include the boiling and freezing point but also the vapor pressure for instance.

Freezing Point Osmometry in Life Science Applications
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
TSRI scientists develop molecular model for improving design of osteoporosis treatments