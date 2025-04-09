Could your milk choice affect migraines?

New research reveals that switching from whole to skim milk could help reduce migraines, offering a low-cost dietary tweak for millions affected by this disabling condition.

Study: Association between milk consumption and migraines among American adults: national health and nutrition examination survey. Image Credit: Krakenimages.com / Shutterstock

In a recent study published in the journal BMC Nutrition, researchers investigated the relationship between milk intake and the prevalence of migraines among American adults, focusing on factors such as the type of milk consumed and the role played by other lifestyle habits.

They found evidence of a modest but statistically significant association between the kind of milk consumed and the incidence of migraines; specifically, skim milk consumption was consistently associated with a lower prevalence of migraines than regular milk, after adjusting for multiple potential confounders.

Background

The study analyzed three distinct statistical models to isolate milk’s impact, progressively adjusting for sociodemographic factors, lifestyle habits, and nutrient intake.

Migraine is a widespread neurological disorder affecting more than one billion people around the world, significantly impairing their daily functioning. It is one of the leading causes of disability.

Research shows that various nutrients, including omega-3 fatty acids, magnesium, and vitamin B2, can alleviate the intensity and frequency of migraines. Additionally, some studies suggest that eliminating foods that contain lactose may reduce headache frequency, especially in individuals with conditions like lactose intolerance. However, the present study did not assess lactose intolerance status or stratify participants by it.

Milk is a common food rich in essential nutrients such as riboflavin, vitamin D, and calcium, which may protect against migraines. However, research on milk’s impact on migraines remains inconsistent. Some studies highlight the role of milk's fat content, particularly in whole milk, which could contribute to migraine onset due to increased inflammation and altered lipid metabolism. The type of milk consumed may therefore influence its effects, with skimmed milk containing significantly less saturated fat and pro-inflammatory lipids than whole milk.

About the study

While the type of milk mattered most, the study also tracked how often participants drank milk (daily, weekly), finding no clear link between frequency and migraine risk.

In this study, researchers aimed to examine the relationship between milk consumption and migraine prevalence in American adults, considering the kind of milk consumed and potential lifestyle factors that might influence this association.

They used a cross-sectional design, analyzing data from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES) collected from 1999 to 2004. The study population comprised 15,332 adults aged 20 or older who completed the migraine questionnaire. After exclusions for missing data on key variables, 8,850 individuals were included in the analysis.

The primary outcome was the self-reported incidence of migraines, assessed through a specific NHANES question on severe headaches or migraines within the past three months. Data on milk consumption were gathered using two key variables: how often participants consumed milk and the type of milk they consumed, including whole, skim, and other types.

Statistical analysis involved logistic regression to evaluate the association between milk consumption and the prevalence of migraines, adjusting for sociodemographic variables (age, sex, race/ethnicity, marital status, income) and lifestyle factors like smoking, physical activity, and dietary intake.

Sensitivity analyses included subgroup analysis based on sex, age, marital status, body mass index (BMI), and other factors. The weighted data were analyzed using multi-model regression to reduce bias and account for the complex survey design. The authors performed stratified analyses to determine whether the observed associations varied across demographic groups.

Findings

Migraine prevalence was nearly twice as high in women (24%) compared to men (13%), but skim milk’s benefits held across both groups.

Of the 8,850 participating individuals, 1,768, or 20%, reported having migraines. The study found that milk consumption was significantly higher among non-Hispanic white individuals, those who had never smoked, and those reporting higher dietary intake and physical activity levels.

Univariate regression analysis revealed several socioeconomic and demographic factors associated with a lower incidence of migraines, including older age, former smoking, higher income, and physical activity.

Although daily milk consumption showed a non-significant trend toward reduced migraine prevalence after full adjustment, only skim milk consumption showed a statistically significant inverse association across all models.

Subgroup analyses by milk type showed that compared to individuals consuming whole milk only, those who consumed skim milk exclusively had significantly lower odds of reporting migraines, with adjusted odds ratios (OR) consistently below one.

This association remained robust even after adjusting for dietary calcium and vitamin B intake. Researchers also noted that in stratified analyses, the association between skim milk and lower migraine prevalence remained consistent across subgroups defined by sex, age, BMI, marital status, and household income, suggesting this link is not confined to specific subgroups.

Conclusions

Researchers tested interactions between milk type and caffeine intake but found no significant impact on migraine risk.

These findings suggest that skimmed milk consumption may be inversely associated with migraine occurrence, particularly in comparison to whole milk. However, the effect size was moderate, and the cross-sectional nature of the study precludes conclusions about causality.

Substituting skimmed milk for whole milk could be an accessible dietary modification to manage migraines. Mechanistically, skim milk is lower in saturated fats and may reduce inflammatory signaling; it is also rich in riboflavin and tryptophan, which support energy metabolism and serotonin synthesis, both implicated in migraine pathophysiology.

However, limitations include reliance on self-reported migraine data, potential recall bias, and the inability to establish causality. The data on milk intake was based on a 30-day recall period and did not assess quantity, which may limit precision.

The findings may not be generalizable to other populations, as the study sample was confined to U.S. adults and excluded pregnant women.

Future longitudinal or interventional studies are needed to confirm these findings and explore other dietary factors affecting migraines. Clinicians may consider recommending skimmed milk or similar dairy products with a low-fat content as part of a broader dietary strategy for migraine management, though further validation is required.

Overall, this study adds to the growing body of literature on the potential role of diet in migraine prevention. It offers preliminary, population-level evidence that skim milk consumption may be associated with reduced migraine prevalence, meriting further investigation.