Multiple methods found to minimize pain caused by surgery and reduce use of opioids

October 28, 2017

Studies suggest that using more than one type of pain medicine to target different pain pathways has been shown to decrease pain while reducing side effects of knee replacement surgery.

Total knee arthroplasty surgeries are one of the most frequent procedures performed in the United States, and the numbers are rising both domestically and internationally. Researchers worked to learn how physicians could minimize the pain caused by surgery in order to help patients avoid the use of opioids.

Local anesthetic injections around the knee are common to help control the pain experienced post-surgery. There is also evidence that suggests a spinal anesthesia may be better for many patients rather than general anesthesia, although specialists have shown excellent outcomes with either technique.

