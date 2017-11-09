Experts call for efforts to study elder abuse among veterans

November 9, 2017

Experts are calling on the Veterans Administration (VA) to promote research, clinical care, and education in the area of elder abuse, furthering the VA's mission of serving those who have served. Such efforts will benefit not only Veterans, but also the many older individuals in the general population who face mistreatment or harm, including physical, emotional or sexual abuse, along with neglect and financial exploitation. A way forward is described in a new Journal of the American Geriatrics Society article.

Many social factors--for example, a lack of support services and community resources, as well as a lack of research -- can make conditions ripe for elder abuse. At least 10 percent of older adults experience abuse, neglect, or exploitation annually in the United States. US Military Veterans may be a group at high risk of abuse based on known risk factors, but very few studies have examined older Veterans experiencing abuse. Lena Makaroun, MD, of the VA Puget Sound Health Care System and the University of Washington, in Seattle, and her colleagues note that the VA has long been a pioneer in research, education, and clinical care for complex geriatric syndromes.

"Now, in the area of elder abuse, they again have the opportunity to lead by spearheading a research agenda on studying abuse, neglect, and exploitation among older Veterans that is outlined in our paper," said Dr. Makaroun. "Progress made by this research will not only help Veterans, but as we've seen in many instances before this, advances developed within the VA have the potential to greatly impact the care of older adults nationally. While adults are living longer in this country, we also want them to live better, and part of having a good quality of life in older age, as at any age, is ensuring safety, adequate care, and justice."

Related Stories

Dr. Makaroun also pointed to evidence that older individuals who experience abuse have higher mortality rates, increased risks of dementia, more hospitalizations, and a greater likelihood of being placed in nursing homes. "As we learn more and more about the complexities of this phenomenon, an institution like the VA that has a national scope and can partner with other federal agencies such at the Department of Justice, is uniquely positioned to be an effective leader," she said. "Our paper may be used as a starting point for leaders within the VA interested in pursuing this work, and also suggests opportunities for private-public partnerships, inter-departmental partnerships, and state-federal level partnerships as ways forward."

The authors acknowledge that there have been calls for increased research around elder abuse within the VA, but to date only one study has been published that looks at abuse, neglect, and exploitation in older Veterans. No matter how old we are, we deserve to be treated justly and as full members of our communities. We can all ensure that remains a reality for us as we age by reporting these or other signs of abuse to an Adult Protective Services agency that can investigate potentially abusive situations. If you notice that someone in your community is in immediate danger, call 911 or local police as soon as possible for help.

Source:

http://newsroom.wiley.com/press-release/journal-american-geriatrics-society/efforts-are-needed-study-elder-abuse-among-veteran

Posted in: Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Carbon monoxide poisoning not routinely detected in healthcare system, report reveals
New study reveals extensive healthcare costs that result from acute kidney injury
Nightingale aims to apply cutting-edge blood analysis service within healthcare setting
New survey reveals changing face of private healthcare market in the UK
New genomics study aims to evaluate effectiveness of blood test in detecting breast cancer
PatientPop introduces automatic Google Posts for healthcare practices
Early discharge strategy for low-risk chest pain patients could lead to potential healthcare savings
Skills for Health and Health Education England introduce new free Oral Healthcare Elearning course

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

An alternative approach to augmenting the effect of antibiotics in chronic CF lung infections

There are about 77,000 people known to have cystic fibrosis. That's from the various cystic fibrosis registries available globally. The World Health Organization suggests that this number may be low, because there's no reporting on cystic fibrosis from the developing world. The accepted number, at the moment, is about 80,000. That's the one that is used for most of the work that's being done on cystic fibrosis.

An alternative approach to augmenting the effect of antibiotics in chronic CF lung infections

Using Machine Learning to Accurately Diagnose Childhood Autism Sooner

Autism is a clinical diagnosis. There is no one test to diagnose autism. Depending on the type of medical professional diagnosing, typically the DSM-V (standard classification of mental disorders used by mental health professionals in the U.S.) is used to diagnose by primary care physicians, neurologists, and psychiatrists.

Using Machine Learning to Accurately Diagnose Childhood Autism Sooner

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Digital revolution could radically change Europe’s healthcare system, says EESC