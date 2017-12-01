AXT and Griffith University announce installation of first arktic biospecimen storage system at MenziesHIQ

December 1, 2017

AXT and Griffith University are proud to announce that the first TTP Labtech arktic has recently been installed at the Menzies Health Institute Queensland (MenziesHIQ). This is the first of these systems to be installed in the southern hemisphere and will store their extensive collection of biospecimens used for clinical research.

Professor Nigel McMillan and the TTP Labtech arktic biospecimen storage system.

The arktic is a purpose designed biostorage facility capable of catering for a library of up to 140,000 specimens in a compact package. The modular design allows you to expand your storage capacity growing with your needs.

To ensure their biological integrity is maintained, they are stored at a constant -80°C, and only those specimens specifically requested are ever taken out of the atmospherically controlled environment. The system also provides high-speed automated specimen retrieval, able to deliver a pre-sorted rack of 96 specimens in under 3 minutes.

Menzies Heath Institute Queensland is committed to translating innovative health research into better health outcomes. The arktic has allowed them to consolidate several biospecimen collections and centralise them into the biobank facility of the institute. Currently, they have in excess of 12,000 biospecimens including breast cancer and placental cord samples.

Following the successful centralisation of their various collections, MenziesHIQ are looking to become the central repository in the region. As such the state-of-the-art arktic storage facility will be made available to clinicians and researchers who can store, manage and retrieve tissue samples and data, which can then be retrieved by researchers in the future. Furthermore, they will look to facilitate collaborative research with a view to accelerating clinical solutions.

“Researchers who may not have very large budgets will be afforded the chance of a cost effective research solution, accessing the samples that they want without having to go through onerous procedures,” says Professor Nigel McMillan, Director of the Understanding Chronic Conditions program at MenziesHIQ.

Richard Trett, Managing Director at AXT commented:

this is another landmark installation for AXT and TTP Labtech. We are proud of the fact that we can assist Australian researchers by bringing them cutting-edge solutions like the arktic. We look forward to working with them to promote medical research into the future.

Source:

http://www.axt.com.au/arktic-biospecimen-storage-system-griffith-university/

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Life Sciences News

Tags: ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Improving Healthcare in the Community through Eye Examinations

Paul Morris is the Director of Professional Advancement for Specsavers Opticians in the UK and Ireland. The role involves furthering clinical scope, professional services, standards, training and forming future strategy for the group. He previously held the role of Director of Optometry Advancement.

Improving Healthcare in the Community through Eye Examinations

Using AFM to characterize cancer cells

My name is James Gimzewski and I am a distinguished professor at UCLA. I'm in the Chemistry and Biochemistry department, but I am also heavily involved in the California NanoSystems Institute at UCLA. We were probably the first to pioneer the idea of what is now known as mechanobiology – the study of the mechanical properties of cancer cells as a potential diagnostic tool.

Using AFM to characterize cancer cells

Probing living cells with AFM

We study mammalian cells and try to understand how these cells interact with their environment. We mainly focus on the interactions that can occur with individual ligands.

Probing living cells with AFM
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »