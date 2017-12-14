Muscle paralysis may promote breakdown of bones

December 14, 2017

Muscle paralysis rapidly causes inflammation in nearby bone marrow, which may promote the formation of large cells that break down bone, a new study finds. The article is published in the American Journal of Physiology-; Cell Physiology.

Researchers from the University of Washington, Seattle studied mice whose calf muscles were exposed to botulinum toxin A (BTxA), a protein that causes temporary muscle weakness and paralysis. The research team found that calf paralysis caused inflammation in the marrow of the adjacent tibia, the larger of the two lower leg bones. This inflammation was associated with an increase in the size of cells that break down bone tissue (osteoclasts) that occurred three days after BTxA exposure. Breakdown of bone that is not replaced with new tissue results in osteopenia, a condition in which bones become weak and are more likely to break. Reduced bone mass is prevalent in older adults but also often affects people paralyzed by spinal cord injury and those who have other conditions of disuse.

The findings of this study may have important implications for treating people with paralysis. "The identification of an acute inflammatory cascade in bone marrow leading to the formation of giant osteoclasts has potential to reveal novel therapeutic strategies for mitigating paralysis-induced bone loss following neuromuscular trauma," the researchers wrote.

Source:

http://www.the-aps.org/mm/hp/Audiences/Public-Press/2017/80.html

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Study reveals impact of diabetes during pregnancy on baby's heart
Study reveals a reduced risk of developing heart failure with a plant-based diet
Air pollution may exacerbate osteoporosis
Origami-inspired artificial muscles can lift 1,000 times their weight
Relieving Symptoms of Cystic Fibrosis with Exercise
AMSBIO offers new cryopreservation medium for banking of hematopoietic stem cells
CRISPRy bacon ! Genetically modified leaner low-fat pigs
Parkinson's progression delayed through high-intensity exercise, study says

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Relieving Symptoms of Cystic Fibrosis with Exercise

We know that exercise is beneficial in helping someone to maintain their lung function, stay strong and active and maintain a good quality of life. We also know that exercise can complement ‘airway clearance techniques’ – breathing exercises prescribed by physiotherapists to help clear the lungs of mucus.

Relieving Symptoms of Cystic Fibrosis with Exercise

Biological applications of AFM

Samuel Lesko has more than 20 years experiences in running AFM over variety of applications. After obtaining a PhD at Burgundy university on colloidal force measurement in cement, he started his career at Veeco Instruments as French Applications Scientists before to continue on supporting Bio Applications AFM European wide. He is since 2007 Applications manager for Europe, Middle East and Africa. Recently, his position expanded to Latin America.

Biological applications of AFM
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Novel 3D-printed spine models to provide surgical training before live operations