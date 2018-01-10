Alzheimer’s Research UK calls on pharma to continue supporting dementia research

Alzheimer’s Research UK is calling for a recommitment from pharmaceutical companies to continue efforts to fund research into dementia, the leading cause of death in the UK.

Recent news that Pfizer will refocus efforts away from dementia research is a reminder of one of the barriers that stands in the way of bringing about the first life-changing treatment for dementia.

Investment in research comes with risks, and a number of initiatives are now in place to allow companies to spread this risk and continue investing in dementia. This includes collaborative efforts such as the Dementia Discovery Fund (DDF), which Alzheimer’s Research UK has invested in alongside Pfizer. The DDF works internationally with universities, pharmaceutical industry and biotechnology companies to identify and fund innovative early stage drug discovery research.

Dr Matthew Norton, Director of Policy at Alzheimer’s Research UK, the UK’s leading dementia research charity, said: