Early childhood growth predicts adult height but not puberty timing, study finds

How tall your child will be may be decided in the first two years, but it won’t tell you when puberty starts. This study sheds light on the lifelong significance of early growth and the limits of its predictive power.

Study: Early life growth is related to pubertal growth and adult height – a QEPS-model analysis​​​​​​​. Image Credit: Monkey Business Images / Shutterstock

Growth patterns during the first two years of a child's life may shape pubertal growth and adult height, but have little effect on pubertal timing, according to research presented at the first Joint Congress between the European Society of Paediatric Endocrinology (ESPE) and the European Society of Endocrinology (ESE). The findings highlight the importance of early-life growth, which could be used as a marker to predict future growth, development, and health. The results of this study have also been published in the journal Pediatric Research.

It is well established that the early-life growth period - from conception to approximately two years - is crucial in determining long-term health outcomes later in life. However, previous research has mainly focused on weight due to its widespread data availability, and the differences in pubertal growth, pubertal timing, and adult height between individuals have not yet been explained by early growth. In this study, researchers from Sweden analysed data on the height measurements, birth characteristics, and parental heights of 4,700 individuals with Nordic ethnicity, born in 1974 and 1990, from the GrowUp Gothenburg cohorts.

Using the Quadratic-Exponential-Pubertal-Stop (QEPS) model to assess growth patterns, the researchers found that early-life growth accounted for about 38% of the variation in pubertal growth, but the height changes during puberty explained only about 9% of the variation in adult height. About 67% of the difference in adult height between individuals was determined by early life, about 67% was by childhood growth, whereas about 60% was attributed to birth size and 37% to the average height of both parents.

"Surprisingly, the timing of puberty was not significantly influenced by early-life growth which suggests that, while early-life growth plays a significant role in growth during puberty and in determining final adult height, other factors such as genetics and the environment may be stronger determinants of pubertal timing," said first author Dr Carin Skogastierna from the University of Gothenburg and Sahlgrenska University Hospital in Sweden.

Previous studies have also shown similar associations between early-life growth and adult height. However, these associations have never been studied using the QEPS growth model - a model that allowed the researchers to examine specific growth stages separately. "With the QEPS growth model, we were able to study specific early growth and specific pubertal growth, separately from the ongoing 'basic' growth for the first time," said Dr Skogastierna.

Dr Skogastierna said, "We are continuing to work to understand how early-life growth relates to well-being, health, and socio-economic status later in life and how this information may be used alongside efforts to support early-life monitoring and healthy lifestyle changes to prevent disease."

"It is important to note that if poor early growth is associated with reduced wellbeing in adolescents and a higher risk of disease and death in adulthood, such findings could further emphasise that healthcare aimed at young children is a good socio-economic investment for society," she added.