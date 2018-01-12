The Virus That Causes Hand, Foot and Mouth Disease May Use Human Protein to Aid Infection

By January 12, 2018

A new study suggests that the human protein, prohibitin, may be used by the EV71 virus to enter motor neuron cells and cause the neurological complications of hand, foot and mouth disease.

Credit: Kateryna Kon/Shutterstock

Enterovirus 71 (EV71) is one of the viruses known to cause hand, foot and mouth disease in humans. As it is closely related to poliovirus, EV71 has been the focus of much research.

Although hand, foot, and mouth disease typically presents with mild symptoms of skin rash and fever, sometimes it can develop into a more severe, life-threatening condition.

These severe neurological complications can have serious effects, including brainstem encephalitis, acute flaccid paralysis, pulmonary oedema and cardiopulmonary failure. In some cases, infection of the nervous system by EV71 can cause long term neurologic and psychiatric disorders.

Since there are currently no effective prophylactic or therapeutic agents against EV71, there has been a keen interest in determining how EV71 achieves its neurological effects.

To determine the molecular mechanisms used in EV71 infection, researchers at the National University of Singapore analysed the proteins present in human cells infected with EV71.

Further analyses were conducted on proteins whose levels were found to change during infection with EV71. These included inactivating the genes encoding the target proteins prior to infection with EV71.

It appeared that the human protein prohibitin (PHB) was needed by EV71 in order to enter motor neuron cells. Prohibitin is associated with a vast array of functions, such as regulation of proliferation, apoptosis, transcription, mitochondrial protein folding, and as a cell-surface receptor.

The researchers demonstrated that prohibitin is present on the surface of motor neuron cells and used by the EV71 virus to gain access to motor neurone cells. Once inside the cell, EV71 uses mitochondrial prohibitin to obtain the energy required to replicate and cause further infection.

Related Stories

A current anti-cancer drug, rocaglamide, is known to inhibit the activity of prohibitin. The researchers therefore tested whether rocaglamide had any effect on the infection of neuronal cells with EV71.

Rocaglamide was found to significantly reduce levels of the virus in neuronal cells compared with untreated cells. In addition, administration of rocaglamide prolonged the life of mice infected with EV71 and reduced the amount of virus present in their spinal cord and brain compared with untreated, EV71-infected mice.

The researchers commented, "This study identifies prohibitin as the first host factor that is specifically involved in EV71 infection of the CNS. Prohibitin is a druggable target (targeted by rocaglamide) and as such, it is hoped that our work paves the way towards an effective treatment able to prevent the neurological complications associated with EV71 infections."

It is hoped that treatment with rocaglamide may help prevent or limit the neurological complications of EV71 infection.

This research also opens up the possibility of developing new treatments for EV71 infection that target prohibitin. Further studies are required to explore the potential of anti-prohibitin treatments in the management of EV71 infection.

Sources:

Posted in: Proteomics | Cell Biology | Life Sciences News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Discovery of key protein’s structure may help improve drug design
New TSRI study uncovers workings of first potential treatment for Marburg virus
Researchers find way to prevent Ebola infection from spreading
Multifunctional protein also plays role in development of blood cells
Why Should We Weigh Every Protein in the Human Body?
FDA gives marketing approval for first shock wave device to treat diabetic foot ulcers
Sangamo and Pfizer partner for development of new zinc finger protein gene therapy to treat ALS
Deciphering Antibodies with Next-Generation Protein Sequencing Technology

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Biomedical, Biophysical and Biological Applications of AFM

Dr. Thomas Mueller is the Director of Product Management in the AFM business unit of Bruker’s Nano Surfaces Division. Thomas has been with Bruker for 12 years having held positions in applications and product management, and is the author of over 50 publications, reviews, and application notes.

Biomedical, Biophysical and Biological Applications of AFM

Choosing a Fluorescence Camera

It is important to select the proper camera for fluorescence microscopy which has high sensitivity and low noise, to avoid photo bleaching your sample. A monochrome camera is also preferred for fluorescence imaging because it does not have a color filter pattern superimposed over the image sensor. Since the microscope’s filter wheel selects which wavelength makes its way to the sensor, a monochrome camera allows equal signal detection on all pixels and increases the overall sensitivity of the camera.

Choosing a Fluorescence Camera

Deciphering Antibodies with Next-Generation Protein Sequencing Technology

Mr. Mingjie Xie, MSc, MBA, is the co-founder and CEO of Rapid Novor Inc. He is a computer scientist by training andreceived his MSc degree from Western University in the field of bioinformatics. He received his MBA degree from Richard Ivey School of Business to pursue his interests in business. Prior to co-founding Rapid Novor Inc, Mingjie is the COO of a bioinformatics software company.

Deciphering Antibodies with Next-Generation Protein Sequencing Technology

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
UC scientists identify protein that acts as mediator of HER2-driven breast cancer