Few easy ways to add more wellness to the day

January 25, 2018

Stir up sippable, flavorful drinks and snacking soups for easy ways to add more wellness to your day. Start with robust flavors like turmeric, cayenne and ginger then pair with wholesome ingredients like pineapple, dandelion greens and cucumber to create delicious sips to help you awaken, stay energized or replenish.

Fill your glass (or mug) with a breakfast boost to jumpstart your morning, a smoky sipping broth for an afternoon pick-me-up or an evening elixir to help rebalance after a busy day.

Morning Jumpstart

Spiced Cucumber and Apple Morning Boost - Start the day right with this fresh, homemade drink. This invigorating wake-me-up blends clementine, cucumber and Granny Smith apple with ice, while a pinch of red pepper brings the zing.

Fizz 'n' Fruit Energizer - Your morning can get a boost with this citrusy refresher, mixing sparkling clementine juice with muddled apple and cucumber, and a splash of cayenne-spiked simple syrup.

Afternoon Sip

Smoky Avocado and Mushroom Drinkable Soup - This satisfying, snackable soup combines fragrant smoky chipotle pepper with creamy avocado and fresh cucumbers. Top it off with chopped oyster mushrooms sauteed with herbs and pistachios.

Herbed Mushroom Sipping Broth with Avocado Oil Drizzle - Power through the day with this rich, filling broth made with fresh oyster mushrooms and seasoned with aromatic herbs like rubbed sage and thyme. For the perfect finish, drizzle avocado oil before serving.

Evening Elixir

Ginger, Turmeric and Beet Sipping Elixir - Rebalance at the end of the day with a tangy, spiced sipping elixir over ice. With ingredients like ginger, turmeric and apple cider vinegar, it's loaded with nutritional goodness. Transform it into a tasty Old Fashioned cocktail with the addition of bourbon, orange liqueur, sugar and a maraschino cherry garnish.

Pineapple Turmeric Mocktail with Muddled Dandelion Greens - Finish the day with a replenishing mocktail. Muddle fresh pineapple with ginger, turmeric and dandelion greens then top with a splash of sparkling water.

