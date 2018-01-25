Mount Sinai Health System announces opening of new, full-service urgent care center in Dumbo

January 25, 2018

Mount Sinai Health System announced the opening of a new state-of-the-art, full-service urgent care center in Brooklyn's Dumbo neighborhood, which will feature daytime, evening, and weekend hours. The urgent care facility offers enhanced access and convenience for people who live and work in Brooklyn.

Mount Sinai Urgent Care Dumbo, located at 110 York Street, 2nd Floor, offers personalized treatment for temporary and chronic medical conditions on a walk-in basis, with no appointment required. Featuring five-modern exam rooms and upgraded technology, including an X-ray facility, the practice is staffed by highly-skilled Mount Sinai physicians. The electronic medical records system is fully integrated with the Mount Sinai Health System, providing staff with secure access to each patient's complete medical history.

Potential medical conditions treated include allergies and asthma, broken fingers and toes, bronchitis, cuts that need stitches, earaches and eye infections, fevers and flu, sprains and strains, skin rashes, stomach ailments, and most other minor injuries and illnesses.

"We are proud to provide high-quality care for children and adults in the Dumbo neighborhood and beyond," said Burton Drayer, MD, the Charles M. and Marilyn Newman Professor and System Chair of the Department of Radiology for the Mount Sinai Health System, CEO of the Mount Sinai Doctors Faculty Practice, and Dean for Clinical Affairs. "New Yorkers live busy lives, and Mount Sinai Urgent Care Dumbo offers convenience and superior care for a growing community."

"When accidents and illnesses occur unexpectedly, New Yorkers need urgent care," said Judah Fierstein, MD, Assistant Professor of Emergency Medicine and Medical Director of Mount Sinai Doctors Urgent Care. "The opening of this facility means residents will have access to Mount Sinai's high-quality medical care."

Mount Sinai Health System has urgent care locations throughout New York City, including Union Square, the Upper West Side, Inwood, and Brooklyn Heights. Mount Sinai Urgent Care Dumbo is part of a large, comprehensive network of expanded and modernized facilities, which will include the new Mount Sinai Beth Israel hospital with a highly advanced Emergency Department, and renovated ambulatory and outpatient services at New York Eye and Ear Infirmary of Mount Sinai, more than 35 operating and procedure rooms, and an extensive network of physician practices with more than 600 doctors, stretching from the East River to the Hudson River below 34th Street.

Mount Sinai Urgent Care Dumbo will be open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. – 8:30 p.m. and Saturday from 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Beginning in February, the practice will be open on Sunday as well as holidays. No appointments are needed. The center's phone number is (929) 210-6110.

Posted in: Healthcare News

