Landmark robotic spine surgery advances pediatric orthopedic care at Ochsner Children’s

Ochsner Health SystemAug 18 2025

Ochsner Children's has achieved a major milestone by performing the first robotic-assisted pediatric spine deformity surgery in Louisiana and the Gulf South. This recently completed procedure represents a significant step forward in patient safety and precision reaffirming Ochsner Children's leadership in innovative pediatric orthopedic care. 

The procedure was performed by Ochsner Children's pediatric orthopedic surgeons, Ryan Farmer, MD and Lawrence Haber, MD, on a patient diagnosed with Scheuermann's kyphosis, a spinal condition characterized by a severe forward leaning curvature in the spine. The surgery utilized Globus Medical's revolutionary ExcelsiusGPS® robotic system, a state-of-the-art platform technology that enhances the surgeon's ability to plan and execute precise implant placements, significantly improving the safety and accuracy of spinal procedures. 

Robotic-assisted surgery is on the cutting-edge of pediatric spine surgery and is a big win for all our kids with spinal conditions. With advanced imaging and computer guidance, we can place implants with greater accuracy-making surgery safer for our patients." 

Dr. Ryan Farmer, MD, Ochsner Children's pediatric orthopedic surgeon

Robotic-assisted spine surgery advantages extend beyond precision. By incorporating this technology, Ochsner Children's empowers its surgical teams with the ability to meticulously plan procedures in advance, determining the size, trajectory, and placement of each implant while enhancing control. 

"This is an important step forward for families in Louisiana and the Gulf South," said Dr. Haber, who also serves as Ochsner Children's section head of pediatric orthopedics. "Our goal is always to make surgery safer, more precise, and to improve outcomes for kids. This new procedure is a big moment for pediatric care-and a sign of what's possible when we explore innovative solutions to treat children with complex conditions." 

The integration of robotic technology into pediatric orthopedics marks the continuation of Ochsner's legacy of pioneering advancements in patient care. By adopting cutting-edge solutions, Ochsner Children's is shaping the future of pediatric healthcare and reaffirming its role as a trusted partner for families seeking expert medical treatment. 

