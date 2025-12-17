Early exposure to child care tax credits has mixed long-term health effects on children

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
WileyDec 17 2025

The US Child and Dependent Care Tax Credit (CDCTC), which helps offset a portion of child or dependent care expenses, requires that both parents in married households, or the primary caregiver in single-parent and divorced households, participate in paid employment. Research published in Health Economics reveals that early childhood exposure to the CDCTC may affect children's long-term health in complex ways.

The study is based on data from the Child Development Supplement of the Panel Study of Income Dynamics, which was started in 1968 with a nationally representative sample of around 5,000 families in the United States and that surveys all family members of the respondents and their descendants to this day.

Investigators found that children and adolescents of more-educated mothers had worse physical and mental health outcomes when they were exposed to more intensive CDCTC benefits in early life. In contrast, children and adolescents of less-educated mothers showed improvements in their mental health with such exposure.

The different findings may relate to varied effects of the CDCTC. An income effect arises because the CDCTC reduces childcare costs, effectively increasing the family's disposable income that could be used for nutritious food, better housing, and other benefits. A substitution effect occurs when the CDCTC pushes mothers into the labor market, leading children to spend additional hours in formal childcare, which can impact child health.

"This study highlights the need for careful policy designs that consider the varying needs of families with different socio-economic status," said corresponding author Yating Gong, PhD, of Jinan University, in China.

Source:

Wiley

Journal reference:

DOi: 10.1002/hec.70058. https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/hec.70058

Posted in: Child Health News | Medical Research News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Study reveals significant financial strain on families seeking mental healthcare
Global study reveals massive hidden health burden from violence against women and children
Global study finds stark differences in survival among children with cancer
Unnecessary gluten-free diets may put children at risk
Smartwatch alerts help parents manage children's tantrums
Study: 1 in 4 children with major trauma do not receive care in pediatric trauma centers
Plant-based diets support healthy growth when properly planned for children
National study maps where food additives come from in children’s and adults’ diets

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Arts and creativity can help improve children’s wellbeing