Parasports offer multiple benefits for individuals with cerebral palsy

A review in Developmental Medicine & Child Neurology summarizes the multiple benefits of sport participation for people with cerebral palsy. The authors present a summary of available sports, as well as adaptations, to help clinicians discuss parasport participation with patients and families with cerebral palsy and related conditions.

The review provides a practical, evidence-informed resource that can help families, clinicians, and community leaders understand the wide-ranging value of parasports. By reframing engagement in sport as an essential part of development rather than as a luxury or afterthought, the authors promote its broader adoption for individuals with cerebral palsy and related disabilities.

"Rather than viewing parasport as an option for 'athletic' children, evidence supports treating it as an essential element of comprehensive care-uniquely combining therapeutic physical activity benefits with social inclusion, identity development, and community integration," the authors wrote.