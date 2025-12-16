Study reveals significant financial strain on families seeking mental healthcare

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of ChicagoDec 16 2025

Behavioral health care has surged to represent 40 % of all medical expenditures for U.S. children in 2022, nearly doubling from 22 % in 2011, according to a new study published in JAMA Pediatrics. Researchers found that pediatric behavioral health expenditures totaled $41.8 billion in 2022, with families paying $2.9 billion out-of-pocket. Most concerning, out-of-pocket costs for children's behavioral health increased at more than twice the rate of other medical expenses, leaving many families struggling with significant financial burden.

The study analyzed data on nationally representative spending patterns for U.S. children ages 6-17 from 2011 to 2022. Researchers found that pediatric behavioral health out-of-pocket spending increased 6.4 % annually, compared to 2.7 % annually for non-behavioral health medical spending. By 2022, more than one-quarter of total pediatric out-of-pocket spending for health care was directed toward behavioral health.

"We were surprised by the magnitude of spending for children's behavioral health, and especially the dramatically rising out-of-pocket costs for families," said senior author Kenneth Michelson, MD, MPH, emergency medicine physician at Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago and Associate Professor of Pediatrics at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine.

Our findings provide a striking perspective on the youth behavioral health crisis."

Kenneth Michelson, MD, MPH, Emergency Medicine Physician, Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago

The financial impact on families is substantial. The study found that 1 in 21 U.S. families experiences extreme financial burden due to out-of-pocket health care costs, meaning that more than 10% of family income is allocated towards those costs. Families with at least one child receiving behavioral health services were about 40% more likely to experience extreme financial burden.

"Many families are forced to seek care outside of their insurance network, facing higher out-of-pocket costs for their children's behavioral health care. Our findings underscore the critical need for adequate networks and improved insurance coverage to reduce the financial burden on families," said co-author Jennifer Hoffmann, MD, MS, emergency medicine physician at Lurie Children's and Assistant Professor of Pediatrics at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine. "We need stronger state-level insurance parity laws, meaning equal insurance coverage for behavioral and non-behavioral health care."

Related Stories

The study also revealed significant shifts in how and where children receive behavioral health care. Expenditures increased dramatically for home health care (25 % per year), outpatient in-person visits (11 % per year), and outpatient telehealth visits (99 % per year from 2020-2022).

"Telehealth rapidly expanded during the pandemic and is likely to remain a lasting component of behavioral health delivery in the U.S.," said Dr. Hoffmann. "However, gaps in funding for telehealth remain. Better reimbursement rates are needed. Regulations also need to be adjusted to enable children to access telehealth across state lines."

Source:

Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago

Posted in: Child Health News | Healthcare News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Social media affects children's ability to concentrate, study reveals
Study: 1 in 4 children with major trauma do not receive care in pediatric trauma centers
High temperatures and heat waves may lead to delays in early childhood development
Unnecessary gluten-free diets may put children at risk
Arts and creativity can help improve children’s wellbeing
Plant-based diets support healthy growth when properly planned for children
Global study finds stark differences in survival among children with cancer
Global study reveals massive hidden health burden from violence against women and children

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Many families of children with leukemia face significant financial hardship during treatment