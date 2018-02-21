KNAUER joins UN Global Compact initiative for responsible corporate governance

February 21, 2018

On February 19, 2018, the Berlin-based manufacturer of high-tech laboratory instruments underlines its commitment to responsible corporate governance on an international level.

The UN Global Compact is the world's largest and most important initiative for responsible corporate governance, involving more than 12,800 companies and organizations from more than 160 countries, 454 of them from Germany. The vision of this United Nations-led initiative is a sustainable and inclusive global economy based on ten universal principles, including human rights, labor standards, environmental protection and corruption prevention.

Alexandra Knauer signs the UN Global Compact commitment

Related Stories

Managing director and owner Alexandra Knauer signed the commitment letter to adhere to the ten principles of the Global Compact in the presence of about 70 cooperation partners of the company. The "International Dealers Meeting 2018" taking place at the company's location in Berlin formed the appropriate international and festive setting. The letter is personally addressed to UN Secretary-General António Guterres.

Corporate responsibility and sustainability have a long tradition at KNAUER. For example, in 2002 the company donated forty roadside trees to the district of Zehlendorf in Berlin, after a storm had previously caused great damage. As part of a pilot project in 2010, KNAUER began to develop Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) systematically and has been taking it into account since then. In order to progress its ecological responsibility even more, KNAUER has introduced an environmental management system in accordance with ISO 14001 in 2011.

"Entrepreneurial success and sustainable action are not contradictory, I am firmly convinced. When we start with ourselves, it almost automatically also has a positive effect globally”, says managing director Alexandra Knauer. "In a current project called Bye-Bye Plastic, we have introduced soda makers and small glass bottles for tap water that make it easy for our employees to refrain from disposable plastic bottles."

From now on KNAUER will document its Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) activities in an annual progress report, which will also be published on the UN Global Compact website.

Through public communication of its ongoing sustainable activities, KNAUER aims to inspire more companies to also implement sustainable and inclusive goals. By discussing with other members of the UN Global Compact, KNAUER also hopes to gain new impulses and ideas for its own actions.

Source:

https://www.knauer.net/

Posted in: Healthcare News

Tags: ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

UV nano flow cell from Knauer receives Best of Industry award 2017
New refractive index detector with a very wide dynamic range from KNAUER
Quickly determine dissolved particle concentration in solution
KNAUER’s new osmometer allows fast and easy analysis of aqueous liquids
Freezing Point Osmometry in Life Science Applications
KNAUER celebrates 55th anniversary and awards science prize
Knauer RID can efficiently detect weakly absorbed compounds
HPLC pioneer and entrepreneur Dr Herbert Knauer celebrates 85th birthday

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Resolving Interfacial Protein Dynamics by STReM

STReM stands for Super Time-Resolved Microscopy, and as STORM, PALM, and other methods are designed to improve spatial resolution of optical microscopy, we desire to improve the time resolution. STReM makes use of point spread function engineering to encode fast events into each camera frame.

Resolving Interfacial Protein Dynamics by STReM

Manage Your Risk: Monitoring the Environment of Aseptic Processes

Lisa G. Lawson has over 25 years’ experience in supporting large and small pharmaceutical companies in contamination control, including cleaning and disinfection strategies, aseptic manufacturing and use of risk-based approaches to microbiological quality challenges

Manage Your Risk: Monitoring the Environment of Aseptic Processes

More Content from KNAUER Wissenschaftliche Geräte GmbH

See all content from KNAUER Wissenschaftliche Geräte GmbH
You might also like... ×
KNAUER named among TOP 100 innovative medium-sized businesses in Germany for fifth time