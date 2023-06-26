Berlin's senator for economic affairs, Franziska Giffey, and state secretary Michael Biel visit lab-tech company KNAUER

The management of KNAUER Wissenschaftliche Geräte GmbH, a well-known Berlin-based manufacturer of high-tech laboratory instruments, had the honor of welcoming Berlin's Senator for Economic Affairs, Ms. Franziska Giffey (SPD), and State Secretary Michael Biel to the company's headquarters on June 14. The visit was part of the "Made in Berlin" event series initiated by Ms. Giffey's predecessor Mr. Stephan Schwarz.

Continuing this tradition of visiting manufacturing companies, Senator Giffey is seeking dialogue with the managers and their employees in order to make Berlin's dynamic and innovative economy more visible and to discuss its needs and development in talks on site. Ms. Giffey used the visit to acknowledge KNAUER's commitment and innovations and also to engage directly with the workforce. She was given an insight into the strategies and production processes that enable the company to bring cutting-edge technologies to the market.

Thomas Müller, head of production at KNAUER, gave an interesting insight into mechanical production and instrument assembly during a tour, while Dr. Ulrike Krop, application expert at KNAUER, informed the visitors about the instruments and applications in the laboratory. Cutting-edge technology and support for those who develop it further must go hand in hand to be successful in the competitive laboratory market.

"It is a great honor for us to welcome Senator Giffey and State Secretary Biel here at KNAUER," 

Carsten Losch, Managing Director at KNAUER

They added,"We are pleased to have the opportunity to show our company and talk to the Senator about our challenges and successes."

The visit began with a round of talks, during which the senator and her state secretary were informed by the managing directors and the founding couple about the company's growth, product range and latest business field. For her part, the senator spoke about her priorities in her new office and was particularly interested in the IJM systems developed during the Corona pandemic for the production of lipid nanoparticles, which are important for mRNA vaccines. BioNTech's Corona vaccine Comirnaty is produced using these novel systems from KNAUER. KNAUER was honored for its innovative achievements as a "Vorsprung" award winner at the East German Business Forum in Bad Saarow on June 11.

Surprisingly for Senator Giffey, many KNAUER employees were waiting in the company courtyard when she left. She enthusiastically praised the employees: "Great example of Berlin's economy, with innovative strength and the great products that represent Berlin in the world." For the finale, there was still a joint photo.

The visit provided an ideal opportunity for a productive exchange about the current challenges not only in terms of decarbonization and skills shortages but also about the opportunities and strengths of Berlin's SME sector and underlined KNAUER's commitment to innovation, quality and local production.

Based in Berlin-Zehlendorf, KNAUER develops and manufactures laboratory equipment for the life science, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, chemical, environmental and food industries. The company is best known for liquid chromatography systems and components, but also played a crucial role in the production of lipid nanoparticles for mRNA corona vaccines with its newly developed equipment. Company owner Alexandra Knauer manages the family business together with Carsten Losch. Both are committed to sustainable and responsible corporate governance with a focus on the users, the 190 employees and society.

More about KNAUER at www.knauer.net

