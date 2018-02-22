BetterYou named as ‘Most Innovative Brand’ at FGB Awards 2018

Leading the way in the natural health marketplace, BetterYou has been named ‘Most Innovative Brand’ at the Feel-Good Brands (FGB) Awards 2018.

BetterYou, which specializes in oral vitamin sprays and transdermal magnesium, beat off four other hopefuls to scoop the top spot thanks to its commitment to unique delivery mechanisms.

The FGB Awards, which celebrate the passion, drive and energy of feel-good brands, are voted for by the public and an independent and voluntary group of industry experts and practitioners.

Andrew Thomas, founder and managing director of BetterYou said:

We are thrilled to have been awarded this accolade, as we pride ourselves on being innovative and bringing alternative methods of supplementation to the market. Giving customers the most accessible and convenient way to supplement key nutrients missing from modern day diets is THE most important thing for us as a brand. We can proudly say that our products are the most efficacious on the market. New product development is the lifeblood of the company and we will continue to invest in research and creating products that make a real impact on the quality of people’s lives.

Andy Brattle, Chair of the FGB Judging Panel said:

This was a tricky category and we debated the shortlist long and hard. What we all love about BetterYou is their passion for innovation, and the way they continue to research and develop great products that can change people’s lives for the better.

BetterYou continues to invest in new product development to create innovative supplementation methods, having recently launched a Vitamin D3 + K2 Oral Spray and MagnesiumSkin Body Butter and Lotion.

The company is also proud to be working in partnership with the University of Sheffield to study effects of vitamin D on IBS.