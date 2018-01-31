People with IBS symptoms likely to have low levels of vitamin D, study shows

If you’re one of the two in ten people that suffer from Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) symptoms such as bloating, stomach cramps and constipation, it’s highly likely that you have low levels of the sunshine vitamin, according to a new study published in the European Journal of Clinical Nutrition.

Scientists from the University of Sheffield reviewed and combined all available research on vitamin D and IBS. They found that people with IBS were at greater risk of vitamin D deficiency and recommend that individuals with the condition test their levels for general health reasons.

The study also suggested that taking supplements may help to restore vitamin D levels quickly, and that there is a possible benefit of vitamin D on the symptoms of IBS. Researchers concluded that further research is needed in this area.

The review included a pilot study by Tazzyman et al (2015) which showed that sublingual supplementation (via oral spray) could effectively replete the levels of IBS suffers with insufficient levels of the sunshine vitamin.

Oral sprays are more effective in delivering vitamin D directly to the bloodstream via the soft tissue within the mouth avoiding the digestive system. A study published in The Nutritional Journal showed that vitamin absorption via an oral spray is 2.5 times more effective than vitamin capsules. They are effective to take at any time of the day and are not reliant on food or water.

In light of the latest study, natural health company BetterYou, which specializes in oral vitamin sprays, has now commissioned a three-year clinical trial with the University of Sheffield looking at the effect of vitamin D supplementation on the quality of life of people with IBS.

Dr Bernard Corfe from the Department of Oncology and Metabolism said:

IBS can have a very significant impact on the life of people diagnosed with it. The potential link between vitamin D intake and IBS symptoms is a new one and we are delighted to be working with BetterYou to investigate the potential to improve the lives and health of people with IBS.

Andrew Thomas, founder and managing director of BetterYou, said:

We are proud to work with a dynamic university held in such high regard for its research excellence. We take pride in our continued absorption research within the field of oral spray delivery. There are few supplement products on the market more stringently researched and tested.

Vitamin D is essential for general wellbeing, including bone health, immune function, mental health as well as gut health. Vitamin D inadequacy can be remedied easily with supplements if diagnosed.

