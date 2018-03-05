GIAHC and IPVS partner for first International HPV Awareness Day

March 5, 2018

Join in Spreading HPV Awareness to Improve Women’s Health Through Education Across the Globe

The Global Initiative Against HPV and Cervical Cancer (GIAHC) that is leading the way in education, empowerment and eradication of Human Papillomavirus(HPV) and cervical cancer announces a partnership with the International Papillomavirus Society (IPVS) for HPV Awareness Day, March 4, 2018.

“GIAHC welcomes IPVS as a valuable partner in opening a worldwide exchange of ideas, knowledge, and research materials about human papillomaviruses (HPV) and their associated diseases,” said board certified family physician/gynecologist and president/founder of GIAHC, Shobha S. Krishnan, MD.  “Cervical cancer is the only cancer for which we have all the tools to prevent it now. Yet, one woman in this world dies every two minutes from this disease.”

Related Stories

Human papillomaviruses (HPVs) are sexually transmitted viruses that are very common worldwide. There are more than 200 different HPV types, 80% of people will have HPV at some point in their lifetime and while for many it will cause no harm, some types of HPVs are known to cause certain cancers such as cervical, anal and oropharyngeal cancer. Worldwide, cervical cancer is the fourth most frequent cancer in women and an estimated 270,000 women die of cervical cancer every year.

GIAHC support this first International HPV Awareness Day and ongoing activities along with other respected organizations to include:

  • United Nations CSW62 MWIA panel to recognize HPV Awareness Day - The sixty-second session of the Commission on the Status of Women will take place at the United Nations Headquarters in New York from 12 to 23 March 2018.
  • American Medical Women’s Association (AMWA) launches its HPV and Cervical Cancer Task Force - The task force will aim to continue to grow and strengthen this effort while seeking future opportunities to raise awareness about the HPV vaccine and the importance of screening. It will be chaired by Dr. Krishnan.
  • Youth+Tech+Health: YTH will debuts its digital platform to disseminate information about HPV and HPV Awareness Day related activities.  
