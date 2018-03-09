Spectralink launches new Versity clinical smartphone for healthcare environments

Purpose-built for healthcare, Versity features best-in-class voice and data quality, application integration and durability with a consumer smartphone look and feel

Spectralink (https://www.spectralink.com), a leader in enterprise mobility solutions, today announced the introduction of the Versity clinical smartphone. Versity empowers caregivers with a next-generation mobility solution featuring superior voice quality, flexible application integration and proven reliability in a slim, durable, lightweight device.

“With the onset of value-based care, healthcare workers are acutely focused on patient service quality,” notes David Krebs, executive vice president of VDC. “Today’s advanced mobile solutions help to eliminate information silos, putting access to new apps and services directly into the hands of the caregivers.”

“For more than 25 years, Spectralink has worked in collaboration with the healthcare industry to develop innovative mobile solutions that enable clinicians to put patients at the center of care,” notes Doug Werking, chief executive officer for Spectralink. “The Versity clinical smartphone provides clinicians with critical collaboration tools, best-in-class Wi-Fi quality and coverage, and real-time access to data in a secure mobile device.”

Engineered to support today’s mobile caregivers with a sleek, consumer-like smartphone design and weighing less than 204 mg, Versity is easily operated with one hand. It includes a 5.2-inch, high resolution display, providing clinicians with superior text and image clarity – even in low light conditions. Other features include:

Unrivaled mobile call quality

Superior wi-fi coverage, noise suppression and echo cancellation

Integration with leading EHR systems, nurse call, alarm and secure messaging solutions to enhance clinical workflows

Durable form factor with chemical-resistant, IP-68 rated enclosure

Industrial strength barcode scanner for accurate medication administration

True hot swappable batteries to minimize interruption

Premium grid camera allowing caregivers to measure wounds over time

LTE option for fast and easy communication from anywhere

“We set out to design a mobility solution to address the toughest enterprise requirements without compromising style, flexibility or performance,” said Andrew Duncan, vice president, product and technology solutions for Spectralink. “The result is Versity – a purpose-built solution designed to meet the rigors and requirements of today’s healthcare environments while incorporating the consumer-type smartphone functionality users have come to prefer.”

Versity will be available mid-summer of 2018.