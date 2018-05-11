Researchers identify serotonin receptor that could be targeted to boost memory

May 11, 2018

In a breakthrough that could one day help individuals with cognitive impairment, researchers at Columbia University Irving Medical Center (CUIMC) identified a specific receptor related to the neurotransmitter serotonin that could be targeted with drugs to boost memory.

The researchers, who examined the role of serotonin in the hippocampus of mice, published their findings online today in the journal Neuron.

"First, we found that when serotonin is released from its endogenous pools within the hippocampus during learning, memory of the learned event is strengthened. We then reasoned that by identifying a dominant involvement for one type of serotonin receptor, we could test drug treatments on memory performance. Indeed, we found that systemic modulation of 5-HT4 receptor function with drugs enhanced memory formation," said Catia M Teixeira, PhD, a Research Scientist at CUIMC, who co-led the study along with Zev B Rosen, PhD, a neuroscientist at Massachusetts Institute of Technology who was previously at Columbia University's Kavli Institute for Brain Science.

Related Stories

The hippocampus region of the brain is essential for forming new memories about experienced events. The strength of neuronal communication--the method by which messages pass within the brain--in the CA1 region of the hippocampus provides a basis for memory. While the hippocampus receives strong serotonin input, if and how these serotonin pathways influence neural circuits and memory formation has largely been unknown.

The researchers used optogenetics--which uses light to stimulate or inhibit activity in neurons--to learn how a specific serotonin pathway that targets the CA1 region of the hippocampus influences neuronal communication, memory formation, and behavior in the mice. They found that when more serotonin was released, neuronal communication in CA1 strengthened and the animals' spatial memory improved. When the pathway was blocked, spatial memory was impaired, demonstrating that serotonin release in CA1 is not only sufficient to boost memory formation, but also necessary for normal memory formation.

"Our data reveal the powerful modulatory influence of serotonin on hippocampal function and memory formation, and they support the rationale to target 5-HT4 receptors for pharmacotherapy of cognitive impairment," said Dr. Ansorge, the senior author of the study.

Source:

http://www.cumc.columbia.edu/

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Fresh insights into depression could pave way for new therapies
Using Smartphones for Cancer Diagnosis and Management
New research does not support previous findings that antidepressants impact breastfeeding
Genetic make-up impacts long-term effectiveness of phobia treatment
Microscope technology reveals full-length serotonin receptor structure for first time
Study provides first ever recording of changing serotonin levels in human brains
Researchers reveal potential biological roots behind individuality
Scientists develop futuristic gene therapy for liver cancer

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Advances in Cell Lineage Analysis

Dr. Jan Phillip Junker discusses the applications of CRISPR-Cas9 in cell lineage analysis and the development of tomo-seq; a method to study the spatial organization of cells within whole organisms.

Advances in Cell Lineage Analysis

Xploro: Improving Child Health Literacy Through AI and AR

The way that sick children are taught about their condition is outdated and often doesn't cater to their needs. Dom Raban from Corporation Pop is hoping to change that, through the development of an app that uses artificial intelligence to answer any questions children may have about their care in real-time.

Xploro: Improving Child Health Literacy Through AI and AR

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
PET imaging agent may help predict effectiveness of depression treatment