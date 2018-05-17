Study identifies factors associated with substance use treatment engagement

May 17, 2018

About 22 million Americans are substance dependent (illicit drugs and alcohol), which interferes with routine life and requires treatment. Yet, only 2.5 million of these Americans participate in treatment services. The severe gap between the number of people who need treatment and the number of people who seek it poses a serious public health concern.

Why some individuals are more engaged in their substance use treatment while others are not is not well understood. Even among the population of people who do seek help; questions remain as to why some are more likely to engage in treatment than others.

Gaining a better understanding of the role that treatment readiness, or the characteristics that are likely to promote engagement in treatment, is essential for designing and implementing effective intervention programs as well as increasing individual motivation.

Using data from the 2012 Global Appraisal of Individual Needs-Intake (GAIN-I), which consists of 5,443 records of adult substance use treatment clients, researchers from Florida Atlantic University and collaborators examined the relative importance of treatment readiness as a predictor of treatment engagement. The data included measures of client characteristics, treatment participation indicators, and treatment outcomes.

The study, published in the Journal of Drug Education: Substance Abuse Research and Prevention, sought to identify the factors that are associated with substance use treatment engagement with a specific focus on treatment readiness as a predictor of engagement. The researchers hypothesized that treatment readiness would increase the odds of engaging in substance use treatment net of controls for demographic, diagnostic, and family/clinical factors.

Results from this study, which are contrary to their hypothesis, found that treatment readiness did not significantly predict treatment engagement or participation in more than two treatment sessions in a month after commencing treatment, although the effect of treatment readiness was positive.

White and black race, being male, lower levels of education, and being married or divorced (relative to never married) were all negatively related to substance-use treatment engagement.

In the logistic regression model predicting treatment engagement, the researchers found that:

  • The odds of engaging in substance use treatment were 21 percent less for whites and 30 percent less for blacks relative to other races/ethnicities;
  • The odds of engaging in substance use treatment were 22 percent less for males relative to females;
  • The odds of engaging in substance use treatment were 15 percent less for those who did not graduate high school relative to those who did graduate high school;
  • The odds of engaging in substance use treatment were 23 percent less for those individuals who were married or living as married, and 26 percent less for those individuals who were separated, widowed, or divorced relative to those individuals who report never being married.
  • One diagnostic factor, substance use frequency, was significantly associated with engaging in substance use treatment.

Related Stories

Beyond treatment readiness, substance use frequency during the 90 days prior to baseline assessment and greater health problems were positively associated with treatment engagement in the current study sample.

Interestingly, all of the covariates included in the current analyses accounted for only 3.3 percent of the variance in treatment engagement. Although not directly tested in the current study, this finding suggests that individual-level risk factors (across a variety of domains) may not be the most important predictors of engagement.

"Findings from our study that show that males and individuals with lower levels of education are less likely to engage in substance use treatment indicates that these client populations may represent priority targets for motivational enhancement strategies," said Lincoln B. Sloas, Ph.D., lead author of the study and an assistant professor in FAU's School of Criminology and Criminal Justice within the College for Design and Social Inquiry. "Our findings also suggest that marital status may represent a barrier to treatment engagement. While we need more research to better understand this finding, improving treatment responsivity to the unique needs of these clients may be worthwhile."

The researchers emphasize that while treatment readiness was not strongly related to engagement in the current study sample, the study findings do indicate that increasing treatment readiness may contribute to improved treatment engagement.

The study focused on data collected from clients who were at least 18 years old at the time of their treatment experience and examined several levels of care, including outpatient, intensive outpatient, short-term and moderate-/long-term residential, corrections-based treatment, and post-treatment continuing care. Nearly 40 percent were involved in some way with the criminal justice system.

Source:

http://www.fau.edu/

Posted in: Medical Research News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Researchers use spheroids to screen for potential cancer drugs
NIH to open national enrollment for the All of Us Research Program
New mosquito automated liquid handling system hastens research into protein-based therapeutics
Male fruit flies like sex and alcohol
New research hub set to transform Australia’s medical technology sector
Alcohol damages microbiome in the mouth
Innovative method based on FluidFM technology could revolutionize biological research
Telomerase discovery paves way for drugs to combat aging and cancer

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Post-menopausal Conversations: Why You Should Talk to Your Clinician

Many post-menopausal women shy away from discussing their sexual health with their physician, often because they believe it is a natural part of life and they should suffer. Dr. Mickey Karram wants to change that, by encouraging women to talk to their physician about the treatments available to them.

Post-menopausal Conversations: Why You Should Talk to Your Clinician

Addressing Antimicrobial Resistance Through Industry

Antimicrobial resistance is currently one of the biggest health threats in the world. Gary Cohen and Steve Conly discuss the role of Becton, Dickinson & Co and other organizations in the private sector in combating the spread of resistance.

Addressing Antimicrobial Resistance Through Industry

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Discovery of 100 new genes may aid research into pigmentation diseases