Annual conference at UT Arlington explores how AI shapes the future of health care

University of Texas at ArlingtonSep 19 2025

The University of Texas at Arlington will bring together experts and innovators at the fifth annual Texas Health Informatics Alliance Conference, exploring how artificial intelligence is shaping the future of health care.

The conference will take place Friday, Sept. 26, in the Bluebonnet Ballroom of the University Center. This year's theme, ALL IN: Practice of Trustworthy and Responsible AI Operations in Health Care, reflects its focus on ethical, effective and patient-centered AI applications.

Our conference has become a must-attend event for anyone in health informatics. AI is touching every field these days and it's important to have an open and honest dialogue of how it's impacting health care. We have two great keynote speakers and panel discussions on AI that will make this conference the best yet."

Marion Ball, Presidential Distinguished Professor, Raj and Indra Nooyi Endowed Distinguished Chair in Bioengineering, and executive director of the Center for Innovation in Health Informatics

The morning sessions will open with a keynote address from Wendy Chapman, associate dean for Health Informatics and chief learning health officer at UT Southwestern Medical Center. Her presentation is titled "Practice of Trustworthy and Responsible AI Operations in Health Care."

Additional morning programming includes a presentation by Nora Cox, chief executive officer of Texas e-Health Alliance, on "AI and Informatics Legislation-Outcomes from the 2025 Session." A panel discussion on "Ethical Cybersecurity" will also be featured, with Syed AbuMusab, assistant professor of philosophy at UTA, among the participants.

In the afternoon, Lisa Bazis, chief information security officer at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, will deliver the keynote "Best Practices for AI Security." The conference will close with a panel discussion on "What's Next for AI in Health Care?" featuring Sharon Blackerby, clinical assistant professor of nursing at UTA.

Along with UTA, co-sponsors of the conference include UT Health Science Center at Houston, Texas State University, Texas Woman's University, UT Southwestern and the University of North Texas.

