NNCC selects Standford Health Care Dialysis Unit as winner of 2018 Advocacy Award

The Standford Health Care Dialysis Unit has been selected as the 2018 Advocacy Award recipient for outstanding performance in advancing nephrology nursing certification and patient care.

The Standford Dialysis Unit is a unit of the Kidney Clinic located in Palo Alto, CA, which specializes in comprehensive care and treatment for kidney disorders, including amyloidosis, polycystic disease, renal insufficiency, and kidney failure.

"Our dialysis nurses constantly maintain excellence in patient care," said Pedram Fatehi, MD, MPH, Medical Director of Inpatient Dialysis Services. "This culture of continuous improvement is exemplified by the priority they [the dialysis nurses] place on formal nursing certification."

The Unit was selected for exemplifying the following selection criteria:

Valuing certification as a way to promote safety and improve quality care.

Informing the public about the specialty and the value of certification.

Supporting those staff members interested in seeking certification.

Recognizing those staff members who are certified.

Advancing the cause of specialty nephrology certification.

“Our certified nurses are those most instrumental in our unit's efforts to improve care and advocate for our patients,” Fatehi said. “Their certification allows them to consider complex situations critically and to find safe and effective solutions to problems they encounter.”

The award, launched by NNCC in 2014, spotlights organizations that demonstrate the value of nephrology nursing certification to promote safety and improve quality patient care.

Launched in 2014, the Advocacy Award was developed by the Nephrology Nursing Certification Commission (NNCC) to recognize organizations that advocate or promote certification in nephrology nursing and make a commitment to excellence.

Kim Alleman, MS, APRN, FNP-BC, CNN-NP, NNCC President, presented the Standford Dialysis Unit team with a plaque and $500 gift card during the award ceremony held on May 14. The Unit's achievement will also be displayed at multiple national meetings which NNCC exhibits throughout 2018.