Nanohydrogel formulation of 5-fluorouracil shows promise for skin cancer therapy

Jul 9 2025

Announcing a new article publication for BIO Integration journal. The pyrimidine analog 5-flurouracil (5-FU) is effective against solid tumors. However, the half-life of intravenously administered 5-FU is less than 20 minutes, and the compound is quickly eliminated and shows systemic toxicity.

This study was aimed at developing a nanohydrogel of 5-FU to improve anticancer drug delivery for skin cancer treatment. 5-FU Chitin nanoparticles (5-FCHNPs) were prepared through the ionic gelation technique, and 32-factorial design approach was used to optimize the 5-FCHNPs and nanohydrogel formulations. Subsequently, 5-FCHNP particle size, zeta potential, and entrapment efficiency were evaluated.

The optimized nanohydrogel formulation was assessed for pH, spreadability, consistency, morphology, and transmission electron microscopy (TEM), scanning electron microscopy (SEM), and in vitro cytotoxicity analyses were conducted. The developed nanohydrogel formulation (5-FNH9) showed 68.40% entrapment efficiency, 72.88% drug release, and 1.418% skin penetration. The IC50 value of 5-FU was greater than that of 5-FNH9. The developed 5-FNH exhibited enhanced skin penetration and pH-responsive controlled drug release and therefore has potential in skin cancer treatment.

Dange, Y. D., et al. (2025). Anticancer Efficacy of 5-Fluorouracil-Loaded Chitin Nanohydrogel in Enhanced Skin Cancer Therapy. BIO Integration. doi.org/10.15212/bioi-2025-0090.


