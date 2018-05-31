Prostate cancer survivors at higher risk of developing chronic diseases, study shows

May 31, 2018

Prostate cancer survivors taking androgen deprivation therapy (ADT), a treatment commonly used to block the release of male hormones, are at a higher risk of developing chronic diseases, according to new research published this week.

In a study analyzing the pharmaceutical records of about 3,700 prostate cancer survivors from 2003 to 2014, University of South Australia (UniSA) researchers examined the development of chronic diseases over time.

The data shows that prostate cancer survivors treated with ADT were more likely to develop cardiovascular disease, depression, diabetes, gastric acid disorders, hyperlipidaemia (high blood cholesterol), osteoporosis and inflammatory/painful conditions.

Related Stories

UniSA PhD candidate Huah Shin Ng, who undertook the study, says previous studies have shown long-term adverse effects of ADT but this is the first study to examine the development of multiple chronic diseases in the Australian setting.

The findings point to a need for better coordinated care for cancer survivors, according to UniSA Dr Agnes Vitry, who was supervising the study.

“This data will help us to develop a needs-based approach for ensuring the optimal use of health care services that effectively address multiple chronic conditions for the increasing number of cancer survivors in Australia” Dr Vitry says.

Prostate cancer is the most common cancer diagnosed among Australian men. In 2017, there were more than 200,000 men living with prostate cancer in Australia. Of these, 80% are long-term survivors but many will die from other causes than prostate cancer, mainly chronic conditions, which contributes to a spiraling health bill.

There are no hard figures for Australia, but a report published in the UK showed that the hospital costs for prostate cancer survivors with comorbidities were £12,000 compared to £2800 for survivors without chronic health conditions.

Source:

http://unisa.edu.au/

Posted in: Men's Health News | Medical Research News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Anti-inflammatory strategy could lead to improved survival of children with neuroblastoma
Study: Breast cancer survivors do not receive recommended level of screening after surgery
Researchers identify novel target for bladder cancer
Young cancer survivors have higher risk of pregnancy associated heart failure, shows study
Artificial intelligence algorithms appear to be better at detecting skin cancer
Researchers take important step toward finding protein biomarkers during cancer surgery
Immune cells promote lung cancer metastases by forming clots in tumors, study finds
Cancer cells co-opt pain-sensing 'neural channel' to increase tolerance against oxidative stress

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Mapping the Genes Responsible for Pluripotency

Dr. Atilgan Yilmaz and his team have developed a method by which they can produce haploid human embryonic stem cells from oocytes. They combined this technique with CRISPR-Cas9 to generate an atlas of the genome, containing the functions of over 18,000 genes.

Mapping the Genes Responsible for Pluripotency

Determining the Optimal Biomarker Frequency for Biosensors

Chi-En Lin won Metrohm’s Young Chemist of the Year award for his research into optimal biomarker frequencies, not just the novelty of the research but how it can be applied. Determining optimal biomarker frequencies for multimarker biosensors has wide ranging uses from rapid cancer screening methodologies, dry diagnostics, providing personalized medicine and helping to detect comorbidities before they become a problem.

Determining the Optimal Biomarker Frequency for Biosensors

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Genome dark matter provides clues to fighting prostate cancer