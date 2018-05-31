RaySearch signs research collaboration agreement with NIRS/QST for advancement of ion beam therapy

May 31, 2018

RaySearch has signed a research collaboration and licensing agreement with the National Institutes for Quantum and Radiological Science and Technology (QST), a pioneer of ion beam technology based in Chiba, Japan. QST was established in 2016 when the National Institute of Radiological Sciences (NIRS) was merged with certain functions of the Japan Atomic Energy Agency.

The research collaboration agreement will focus on advancing ion beam therapy via the pencil beam scanning technique. Researchers from RaySearch and NIRS will explore areas such as biological modeling of ion-beam irradiation and dose fractionation, robust beam delivery and plan optimization algorithms. The partnership includes a long-term licensing agreement that enables RaySearch to integrate the microdosimetric kinetic model (MKM) developed at NIRS, into the RayStation treatment planning system.

Related Stories

Ion beam therapy is a highly advanced form of radiation therapy in which tumors are treated with protons or heavier ions such as helium or carbon. NIRS pioneered the clinical application of ion beam therapy during the 1990s, and the development of its MKM for calculating dose during treatment plan optimization was an important step forward.

Users will be able to combine the new functionality with existing features for carbon pencil beam scanning, such as robust 4D biological optimization, deformable registration, dose tracking and adaptive therapy. The MKM will be available in clinical releases of RayStation later this year.

Koji Noda, Director general of NIRS, says:

This collaboration agreement with RaySearch is important for the global advancement of ion beam therapy. Together we will take the technology forward to improve treatment for patients worldwide."

Johan Löf, CEO RaySearch, says:

NIRS is a world leader in the development of technologies for ion beam therapy and RaySearch is the leader in advanced cancer treatment software. We are very excited about this collaboration and the clinical benefits that will result from integrating the technology in RayStation."

Source:

https://www.raysearchlabs.com/

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Medical Procedure News

Tags: , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

New research hub set to transform Australia’s medical technology sector
NIH to open national enrollment for the All of Us Research Program
Research reveals why people with tetraplegia more likely to suffer from sleep apnea
New mosquito automated liquid handling system hastens research into protein-based therapeutics
AMSBIO introduces new isogenic cell lines for cancer research
Innovative method based on FluidFM technology could revolutionize biological research
SP Scientific offers versatile Genesis lyophilizer for research, development or small-scale applications
Baboons break out of research facility briefly

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Mapping the Genes Responsible for Pluripotency

Dr. Atilgan Yilmaz and his team have developed a method by which they can produce haploid human embryonic stem cells from oocytes. They combined this technique with CRISPR-Cas9 to generate an atlas of the genome, containing the functions of over 18,000 genes.

Mapping the Genes Responsible for Pluripotency

Determining the Optimal Biomarker Frequency for Biosensors

Chi-En Lin won Metrohm’s Young Chemist of the Year award for his research into optimal biomarker frequencies, not just the novelty of the research but how it can be applied. Determining optimal biomarker frequencies for multimarker biosensors has wide ranging uses from rapid cancer screening methodologies, dry diagnostics, providing personalized medicine and helping to detect comorbidities before they become a problem.

Determining the Optimal Biomarker Frequency for Biosensors

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Discovery of 100 new genes may aid research into pigmentation diseases