RaySearch signs research collaboration agreement with NIRS/QST for advancement of ion beam therapy

RaySearch has signed a research collaboration and licensing agreement with the National Institutes for Quantum and Radiological Science and Technology (QST), a pioneer of ion beam technology based in Chiba, Japan. QST was established in 2016 when the National Institute of Radiological Sciences (NIRS) was merged with certain functions of the Japan Atomic Energy Agency.

The research collaboration agreement will focus on advancing ion beam therapy via the pencil beam scanning technique. Researchers from RaySearch and NIRS will explore areas such as biological modeling of ion-beam irradiation and dose fractionation, robust beam delivery and plan optimization algorithms. The partnership includes a long-term licensing agreement that enables RaySearch to integrate the microdosimetric kinetic model (MKM) developed at NIRS, into the RayStation treatment planning system.

Ion beam therapy is a highly advanced form of radiation therapy in which tumors are treated with protons or heavier ions such as helium or carbon. NIRS pioneered the clinical application of ion beam therapy during the 1990s, and the development of its MKM for calculating dose during treatment plan optimization was an important step forward.

Users will be able to combine the new functionality with existing features for carbon pencil beam scanning, such as robust 4D biological optimization, deformable registration, dose tracking and adaptive therapy. The MKM will be available in clinical releases of RayStation later this year.

Koji Noda, Director general of NIRS, says:

This collaboration agreement with RaySearch is important for the global advancement of ion beam therapy. Together we will take the technology forward to improve treatment for patients worldwide."

Johan Löf, CEO RaySearch, says: