Raising awareness of how simulation-based education advances patient care

July 2, 2018
Healthcare Simulation Week will take place September 17-21, 2018. Launched in 2017, Healthcare Simulation Week raises awareness of how simulation-based education in healthcare is advancing patient care.
Sponsored by the Society for Simulation in Healthcare, Healthcare Simulation Week celebrates and recognizes professionals who use simulation to improve the safety, effectiveness, and efficiency of healthcare delivery. Simulation is a fast-growing specialty in healthcare. In 2017, more than 50 simulation centers from 11 countries participated in the inaugural SimWeek.
Healthcare Simulation Week 2018 will include a broad social media and awareness campaign that will raise awareness of the benefits of simulation to healthcare administrators, developers of public policy and the general public:
- Open houses/tours of simulation centers, physical and through social media
- Open access to the scholarly peer-reviewed Simulation in Healthcare journal
- Twitter Journal Chat
- Tours of simulation centers on Facebook Live
- Discussions with experts on Facebook Live
- Simulation Articles of the Week
- Enhanced opportunities to ask simulation questions and have them answered live on a variety of social media channels