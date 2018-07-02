Raising awareness of how simulation-based education advances patient care

Healthcare Simulation Week will take place September 17-21, 2018. Launched in 2017, Healthcare Simulation Week raises awareness of how simulation-based education in healthcare is advancing patient care.

Sponsored by the Society for Simulation in Healthcare, Healthcare Simulation Week celebrates and recognizes professionals who use simulation to improve the safety, effectiveness, and efficiency of healthcare delivery. Simulation is a fast-growing specialty in healthcare. In 2017, more than 50 simulation centers from 11 countries participated in the inaugural SimWeek.

Healthcare Simulation Week 2018 will include a broad social media and awareness campaign that will raise awareness of the benefits of simulation to healthcare administrators, developers of public policy and the general public: