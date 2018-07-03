Lonza launches new website to support bioresearch, drug discovery scientists

Lonza Bioscience is inviting visitors to explore its new dedicated website: bioscience.lonza.com.

Filled with detailed application and product information, the website has been designed to support the work of scientists across the bioresearch, drug discovery and pharmaceutical manufacturing fields. Not only is the new website user friendly and mobile optimized, but it also offers ecommerce functionality, including punch-out capability and mass ordering via upload of Excel files.

The new Lonza Bioscience website is easy to navigate and features an enhanced search bar with autocomplete suggestions, making it quicker for customers to find the desired information. For extra ease of reference, registered users can bookmark pages to the "Favorites" section in their account.

Comprehensive product pages contain a wealth of useful information, including scientific data, product instructions, data sheets and educational materials like white papers and webinars, as well as links to other related products. These pages offer scientists a valuable educational resource beyond simply providing product information.

Visitors can enjoy a more personalized experience with country recognition, which means that prices are automatically shown in the correct currency and that Lonza contact details will default to those of the local Customer Service, Scientific Support and Sales representatives. All registered users will also be able to track their orders, download receipts and request repeat orders via the new "My Account" section.

Katrin Hoeck, Head of Marketing Analysis & Testing, Lonza Bioscience, said: