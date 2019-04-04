Lonza to introduce MODA ES Software Platform at Paperless Lab Academy 2019

Lonza will launch the MODA™ ES Software Platform, a next-generation electronic batch record execution solution, at the Paperless Lab Academy 2019 from 9-10 April at Baveno, Lake Maggiore (IT). Building on Lonza’s extensive informatics know-how and contract manufacturing expertise, the new platform offers a flexible and user-friendly solution for consolidating and managing batch and quality data generated by non-automated manufacturing processes.

The MODA™ ES Software Platform has been designed to provide a cost-effective solution to batch record challenges.

Electronic batch records have been unattainable for most of the industry due to cost constraints and flexibility concerns. Lonza is changing that with the launch of the MODA™ ES Platform, which facilitates paperless execution across manufacturing and QC processes. The MODA™ ES Platform equals One Record, One Platform to move companies into the digital age and allow them to reap the benefits of efficiency, improved compliance, real-time reporting and expedited release of products to customers.

The MODA™ ES Electronic Batch Record Execution Platform builds on Lonza’s unique manufacturing, quality- control and informatics expertise to bring a cost-effective, flexible and scalable solution to the market. This platform will enable manufacturing organizations to rapidly scale to a paperless workflow and empower them to make informed decisions while improving efficiency and compliance." Mike Goetter, Head of Global Sales – Bioscience Solutions

Introducing a different approach to informatics in life-science manufacturing

Attendees of the Paperless Lab Academy can learn more about the key features and benefits of Lonza’s new MODA™ ES Software Platform, including: