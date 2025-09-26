RION engages Lonza to scale manufacturing exosome based therapeutics

Editorial Checklist Reviewed

RION, a commercial and clinical-stage regenerative medicine company pioneering platelet-derived exosomes for both human and animal health applications, has announced a collaboration with Lonza, one of the world’s largest contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs), to provide cGMP manufacturing and technical support for commercial scale production of its Purified Exosome Product (PEP) drug substance for late phase clinical supply and beyond.

RION developed a proprietary biomanufacturing platform enabling scaled production of platelet-derived exosomes. This platform allows for the advancement of RION’s pipeline of exosome-based therapeutics across multiple indications. Under the terms of the agreement, Lonza will manufacture PEP drug substance at its manufacturing facility in Houston (US). RION will leverage Lonza’s world-leading, state-of-the-art extracellular vesicles expertise and capabilities to operationalize its process at scale.

PEP is an exosome-based therapeutic platform candidate with immunomodulatory, anti-inflammatory and tissue regenerative properties, formulated as a shelf-stable lyophilized powder. Stabilized regenerative exosomes promote tissue repair and can be administered through multiple routes, enabling use across a broad set of indications. RION is advancing clinical programs in advanced tissue regeneration, immune-mediated dermatology diseases, musculoskeletal disease, pulmonary disease, cardiovascular health and women’s health.

This collaboration with Lonza ensures that our proprietary exosome manufacturing platform can be scaled to meet clinical and future commercial demand. RION’s breakthrough in exosome biomanufacturing now paired with Lonza’s global infrastructure allows us to bring this biologics-based innovation to patients rapidly and reliably, while staying true to our mission of affordable access."

Atta Behfar, Cofounder and CEO, RION

Davide Zocco, Commercial Development Head for Exosomes and mRNA Technologies, Specialized Modalities, Lonza, added: “We are pleased to support RION’s groundbreaking work in exosome-based therapies. Through our world-leading capabilities in exosome development, characterization, and manufacturing, we enable our customers to progress their innovative therapies efficiently and reliably. Through our collaboration with RION, we will apply our expertise to support the manufacture of PEP drug substance, aiming to help accelerate the availability of innovative treatments to patients worldwide.”

Source:

Lonza

Posted in: Medical Science News

Comments (0)

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Lonza. (2025, September 26). RION engages Lonza to scale manufacturing exosome based therapeutics. News-Medical. Retrieved on September 26, 2025 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250926/RION-engages-Lonza-to-scale-manufacturing-exosome-based-therapeutics.aspx.

  • MLA

    Lonza. "RION engages Lonza to scale manufacturing exosome based therapeutics". News-Medical. 26 September 2025. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250926/RION-engages-Lonza-to-scale-manufacturing-exosome-based-therapeutics.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Lonza. "RION engages Lonza to scale manufacturing exosome based therapeutics". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250926/RION-engages-Lonza-to-scale-manufacturing-exosome-based-therapeutics.aspx. (accessed September 26, 2025).

  • Harvard

    Lonza. 2025. RION engages Lonza to scale manufacturing exosome based therapeutics. News-Medical, viewed 26 September 2025, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250926/RION-engages-Lonza-to-scale-manufacturing-exosome-based-therapeutics.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Lonza and Innosieve Diagnostics enter into distribution agreement for innovative bioburden testing method
Lonza and Nephron to present results of MODA-ES Platform implementation at 2019 ISPE Meeting & Expo
Lonza to introduce MODA ES Software Platform at Paperless Lab Academy 2019
Lonza launches new basal and feed medium to optimize protein production
Lonza expands portfolio with addition of new 'Verified for Spheroids Human Hepatocytes'
Lonza nominates Juan Andres and Eric Drapé as independent Board Members
Why Primary Cells Are Important for In Vitro ADME-Tox Studies

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Lonza delivers strong 2022 performance with 15.1% CER sales growth and 32.1% CORE EBITDA margin