Researchers find that yellow fever and Asian tiger mosquitoes can carry new virus

July 18, 2018

A virus responsible for an illness outbreak in Venezuela is spreading to other parts of the Americas, says a University of Florida scientist who is closely monitoring the Mayaro virus. Most recently, the virus was found in a child in Haiti in 2016.

Even though the virus hasn't infected anyone in Florida or the U.S., Barry Alto, an associate professor of entomology at the UF Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences, is studying whether mosquitoes common in Florida can transmit the Mayaro virus to humans.

In a new study, Alto and his research group found yellow fever and Asian tiger mosquitoes – two abundant species in Florida -- can carry the virus.

Mayaro virus is expanding in the Western Hemisphere, Alto said. That's reason for some concern, he said. Furthermore, in the past decade, Florida has experienced outbreaks of other mosquito-borne viruses, including zika, chikungunya and dengue.

Related Stories

These viruses appeared in other parts of the world – most notably in the Americas – before they were locally transmitted in Florida, said Alto, a faculty member with the UF/IFAS Florida Medical Entomology Laboratory in Vero Beach, Florida.

"Increases in mosquito-borne viruses in the Americas, especially those transmitted by mosquitoes that live in Florida, increases the risk of imported and local transmission in the U.S." Alto said.

"We should probably be moderately concerned that this virus could show up in Florida," he said. "Florida's wet, warm climate and presence of yellow fever and Asian tiger mosquitoes, coupled with a lot of human travel, makes the state susceptible to transmission of mosquito-borne viruses."

Mayaro virus produces symptoms similar to those of chikungunya, including fever lasting three to five days, chills, headache, rash and severe joint pain, which may persist for months, according to a study led by Baylor University scientists.

For the new study, Alto's research group conducted experiments with yellow fever and Asian tiger mosquitoes. They determined infectiousness of mosquitoes by testing their saliva for Mayaro virus. Infectiousness is the state in which mosquitoes may transmit the virus by biting other animals, including humans, Alto said.

Alto and his colleagues, Keenan Wiggins and Bradley Eastmond – who were Indian River State College students at the time of the study – found that both mosquito species were highly susceptible to infection and that the virus readily spreads throughout the mosquitoes' bodies. However, far fewer mosquitoes became infectious, Alto said.

Source:

https://ifas.ufl.edu/

Posted in: Medical Research News | Disease/Infection News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Scientists take a deep dive into differences between Zika and dengue virus
Researchers decipher key component behind rising epidemic of pathogens in West Africa
Researchers trace history of human Hepatitis B in the Bronze Age
New 3D model of 1918 H1 pandemic influenza virus could benefit VLP vaccine projects
New class of chemical compounds has potential for treating Zika virus and RSV
Purdue startup to create sensor that provides early detection of mosquito-borne diseases
Human leukemia virus increases disease risk by changing the way DNA loops inside our cells
Scientists use stem cells to uncover why the Zika virus is so infective

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

3D Printing Technology and Personalized Medicine

At St. John's, we are building an innovation center in pharmaceutical technology. We are involved with double upping new drug delivery systems, as well as a new processing agreement. In addition, we are focussing on personalized medications.

3D Printing Technology and Personalized Medicine

The Bioethics of AI in the Healthcare Industry

With the advent of artificial intelligence, it is imperative that we examine the ethics of machine learning and data collection. Hugh Whittall, Director of the Nuffield Council on Bioethics, explains what AI is, how it is transforming the healthcare industry and the ethical concerns of the Council.

The Bioethics of AI in the Healthcare Industry
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Researchers to investigate role of hormones in mosquito's ability to use human blood for egg production