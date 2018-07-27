Festo launches next-generation liquid handling/modular dosing system

July 27, 2018

Festo introduces its next-generation liquid handling/modular dosing system developed to simplify automating applications for in-vitro diagnostics, cell and genome research, and sam­ple inspection. This automated modular system utilizes the company's latest hardware components and design and commissioning software, helping laboratory device manufacturers lower design time, speed installation, and shorten time to market.

Key liquid handling features include: dosing of a wide range of reagents with sub-microliter precision, up to eight individually controlled dosing heads for high throughput, and compact, fully customizable dimensions. The kinematic portion of the system is designed for precise, high speed automated sample handling. Gantries are compactly designed and include grippers for microplates. Vision systems and sensors are available for test and measurement applications.​​

Source:

https://www.aacc.org

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Life Sciences News

Researchers identify subtypes of retinal ganglion cells using single-cell RNA sequencing