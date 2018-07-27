Queen Mary researcher recognized for advances in improving oral health in children

The largest scientific association that focuses on research in the field of dentistry has recognized an academic from Queen Mary University of London for advances in improving oral health in children.

The International Association for Dental Research (IADR) announced Cynthia Pine from Queen Mary's Institute of Dentistry, as the 2018 recipient of the IADR E.W. Borrow Memorial Award.

Sponsored by The Borrow Foundation, the IADR E.W. Borrow Memorial Award recognizes research in oral health prevention for children, with an emphasis on using fluoride in different formats to prevent tooth decay.

Professor Pine from Barts and The London School of Medicine and Dentistry, said: "I am delighted to receive this award and I would like to thank my research collaborators and the many thousands of families who have worked with us in our research on the prevention of childhood dental caries.

It's a great honor to have our work recognized by the IADR."

Professor Pine's research focuses on oral health promotion for children, particularly the prevention of childhood dental caries or decay. Professor Pine works with disadvantaged communities nationally and internationally with the goal of reducing health inequalities.

Her epidemiological research in the measurement of caries in children has informed national and international quality standards.

Her research has helped develop interventions designed to improve parents' key dental health-related behaviors of controlling dietary sugar and applying fluoridated toothpastes twice daily.

Professor Pine's contributions have been recognised worldwide in many ways including her 10-year position of Director of the World Health Organisation Collaborating Centre for Research in Oral Health of Deprived Communities (2003-2013), award by the European Organisation for Caries Research of the ORCA Prize 2015, and she has also received a CBE (Commander of the British Empire) for "services to dentistry" from the Queen.

The International Association for Dental Research (IADR) is a non-profit organization with over 10,800 individual members worldwide. The organization is dedicated to advancing research and increasing knowledge for the improvement of oral health worldwide, supporting and representing the oral health research community, and facilitating the communication and application of research findings.

This is the 27th year of the IADR E.W. Borrow Memorial Award, which consists of a plaque and a monetary award of $3,500 USD.

The award is presented as part of the annual conference which is being held at the ExCeL London Convention Centre from July 25-28, 2018.