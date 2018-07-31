New research into how cells communicate could pave way for improved cancer treatments

July 31, 2018

Pioneering new research into the way in which cells communicate with each other could hold the key to unlocking new, improved treatment for life-threatening diseases, including cancer.

Various mechanisms exist for cells to communicate with each other, and many are essential for development. A team of international researchers looked at how one important family of signaling molecules - Wnt proteins, which orchestrate and control many cell development processes - are transported between cells.

Accurate transmission of Wnt signals is therefore incredibly important; however, the mechanism for this was previously unknown. It was discovered that cell protrusions called cytonemes. play an essential role in transmitting the signal to control the rate of cell division.

Professor Steffen Scholpp, Principal Investigator at the University of Exeter's Living Systems Institute said: "These are very exciting times for cell biology. We are in the process of changing our understanding of cell communication in a tissue. In the early days researchers believed that signaling molecules are released from cells into the extracellular space, the area between cells, and diffuse randomly.

"This would mean that target cells are surrounded by a mix of various signaling molecules. In contrast, our research shows that there is a flexible grid of tiny protrusions connecting all cells in a multicellular body. This novel concept allows a fast, precise and controlled exchange of information between sender cells and target cells".

As excessive Wnt signaling is known to cause a number of cancers by causing excessive cell division, the scientists believe that this research could lead to the development of new cancer treatments by helping to create drugs to target cytoneme formation, preventing transmission of the signal.

Related Stories

The team, including researchers from the Duke Medical School in Singapore, Karlsruhe Institute of Technology, Germany and Cardiff University, discovered that impeding cytoneme formation prevented transmission from Wnt producing cells.

Wnt was found to move to areas of the cell membrane and interact with a receptor known as Ror2, inducing the formation of a cytoneme. This constitutes the first time a signaling protein has been shown to control its own transport mechanism.

Wnt signaling is also essential to embryo formation, organ development, wound healing and cell regeneration. Further understanding of the mechanism is therefore relevant to other developmental disorders.

Professor Scholpp added: "We have started to understand the characteristics of this information grid in the matrix of a tissue. Our research provides the first insight how this web of cell protrusions is formed and what kind of consequences it has if we alter these connections.

"A thorough functional and structural characterization of the information grid and their functions in contact-based signaling is fundamental and calls for further studies at the molecular, cellular and tissue level."

Source:

http://www.exeter.ac.uk/news/featurednews/title_673121_en.html

Posted in: Cell Biology | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Researchers discover new cell shape that allows tissues to curve
Most smokers seem to be confused about actual benefits of lung cancer screenings
Survey: Blood cancers still take longer time for diagnosis than other types of cancer
Omeros’ OMS721 receives positive opinion from EMA's COMP for treating hematopoietic stem cell transplant
Study: Blood test can predict response of advanced prostate cancer patients to treatments
New protein complex may explain why patients develop resistance to novel anti-cancer drugs
New combination approach may help crush resistance to treatment in lung cancer patients
Scientists uncover new strategy to kill tumors without harming healthy cells

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

3D Printing Technology and Personalized Medicine

At St. John's, we are building an innovation center in pharmaceutical technology. We are involved with double upping new drug delivery systems, as well as a new processing agreement. In addition, we are focussing on personalized medications.

3D Printing Technology and Personalized Medicine

The Bioethics of AI in the Healthcare Industry

With the advent of artificial intelligence, it is imperative that we examine the ethics of machine learning and data collection. Hugh Whittall, Director of the Nuffield Council on Bioethics, explains what AI is, how it is transforming the healthcare industry and the ethical concerns of the Council.

The Bioethics of AI in the Healthcare Industry

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Researchers investigate new treatment that is effective against recurrent breast cancers