Research highlights how heritable and environmental factors can influence epigenetic variations

August 3, 2018

New research highlights the extent to which epigenetic variation is influenced by both inherited and environmental factors.

Epigenetic processes affect the expression or activity of genes without changing the underlying DNA sequence and are believed to be one mechanism by which the environment can interact with the genome.

Now, an international group of researchers including teams from the University of Exeter, King's College London, and Duke University in the USA have published a study in PLOS Genetics, using a unique cohort of over 700 pairs of twins to identify the factors influencing chemical modifications to DNA across the genome. In the study, funded by the Medical Research Council, the team compared the similarities between identical and non-identical twins, and found that epigenetic marks are more similar between identical twins - highlighting the role of DNA sequence variation in regulating gene activity. They also found that sites at which epigenetic variation is strongly linked to environmental exposures - such as smoking and obesity - are also partly under genetic control.

Related Stories

Professor Jonathan Mill, of the University of Exeter Medical School, led the study. He said: "These results highlight how both heritable and environmental factors can influence the way in which genes are expressed and function, with important implications for studies of health and disease."

Dr Eilis Hannon, of the University of Exeter Medical School, was first author on the paper. She commented "Our study provides a useful framework for interpreting the results of epigenetic epidemiological studies and shows that epigenetic differences are a potential mechanism linking genetic variation to gene regulation."

Source:

http://www.exeter.ac.uk/news/featurednews/title_673672_en.html

Posted in: Genomics

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Scientists discover gene that predicts arthritis severity
Gene linked to hair loss could be exploited to improve cancer immunotherapy
Study shows bats co-opted genes from ancient ebola like virus million years ago
Scientists find abnormal gene copying in fruit fly models of tauopathies
Anti-cancer gene may switch side and promote cancer growth, shows study
Researchers discover new mechanism linked to inherited breast, ovarian cancer
Mutations of IRF2BPL gene associated with previously undiagnosed neurological disorder
Study shares public views of using gene editing to change unborn baby’s genetic makeup

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Exosomes: Are They All Alike and Why Does it Matter?

In this interview, Haiying Zhang, Assistant Professor of Cell and Development Biology from the Department of Pediatrics at Weill Cornell Medicine talks to News – Medical about the importance of Exosomes.

Exosomes: Are They All Alike and Why Does it Matter?

3D Printing Technology and Personalized Medicine

At St. John's, we are building an innovation center in pharmaceutical technology. We are involved with double upping new drug delivery systems, as well as a new processing agreement. In addition, we are focussing on personalized medications.

3D Printing Technology and Personalized Medicine

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Most Americans skeptical about gene editing