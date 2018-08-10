Ability to detect RNA helps promote rapid growth, survival of fruit fly larvae

August 10, 2018

Novel taste receptors in fruit fly detect RNA which supports rapid growth and survival in larvae.

Fruit fly larvae can taste ribonucleosides, the building blocks of gene transcripts, according to a new study publishing on August 7 in the open access journal PLOS Biology by Hubert Amrein and Dushyant Mishra of Texas A&M Health Science Center and their colleagues. Moreover, the ability to detect ribonucleosides in the environment helps promote the rapid growth needed by developing larvae and dramatically increases their survival.

A Drosophila third instar larva feeds on a strawberry. Macronutrients such as sugar are vital for fruit flies during the larval stage of development where they increase their weight up to several hundred-fold in a matter of days. Credit: Hubert Amrein, [email protected]

Fats, proteins, and carbohydrates make up the bulk of calorically rich macronutrients sought out by animals of all kinds. Taste receptors are generally thought to be attuned to identifying these compounds in the environment, allowing organisms to distinguish them from unpalatable and harmful compounds, which by contrast are usually bitter. Animals also need a fourth major macronutrient class, the ribonucleosides and deoxyribonucleosides, which are used to make RNA and DNA, but because animals can build their own ribonucleosides from carbohydrates and proteins, they had not previously been thought to be sensed by taste receptors.

Related Stories

While testing the ability of fruit fly larvae to detect a variety of sugars, the authors discovered their strong interest in consuming ribose, a sugar component of RNA, as well as RNA itself. The larvae were found to detect these compounds using previously uncharacterized members of the Gustatory Receptor (Gr) protein receptor family, a subfamily called Gr28. Laval taste neurons expressing members of Gr28 were activated by ribose and RNA (but not deoxyribose), and when Gr28 genes were transferred to sugar sensing taste neurons that don’t normally express them, these neurons were also activated by ribose and RNA.

This taste for RNA is not just a luxury; the authors found that larvae given food from which ribonucleosides were excluded fared worse than those grown on whole medium, and larvae lacking Gr28 receptors grew slower and had poor survival rates than those with them.

Even though the body can synthesize them, the ability to detect these compounds in the environment provides an advantage to a rapidly growing organism such as the fruit fly larva, the authors argue, since the larva must increase its body weight by 200-fold in only a few days. “We hypothesize that the ability to taste RNA evolved because ingestion, rather than de novo synthesis, provides a survival advantage during this period of extreme growth,” Amrein said.

Source:

https://www.plos.org/

Posted in: Molecular & Structural Biology | Life Sciences News

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Study finds that several existing anti-cancer drugs may work in part by binding to RNA
Fruit fly research leads to potential drug for debilitating diseases caused by parasitic worms
Scientists find abnormal gene copying in fruit fly models of tauopathies
Researchers identify subtypes of retinal ganglion cells using single-cell RNA sequencing
Small RNA in sperm shown to be essential for embryonic development
Study: Small RNA chains could regulate the genes involved in salmonella's virulence
High fruit and vegetable intake linked to reduced risk of breast cancer
Defects in RNA modification can cause altered smooth muscle contraction

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Exosomes: Are They All Alike and Why Does it Matter?

In this interview, Haiying Zhang, Assistant Professor of Cell and Development Biology from the Department of Pediatrics at Weill Cornell Medicine talks to News – Medical about the importance of Exosomes.

Exosomes: Are They All Alike and Why Does it Matter?

3D Printing Technology and Personalized Medicine

At St. John's, we are building an innovation center in pharmaceutical technology. We are involved with double upping new drug delivery systems, as well as a new processing agreement. In addition, we are focussing on personalized medications.

3D Printing Technology and Personalized Medicine

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
RNA and DNA sequencing platform matches broader swath of drugs to late-stage cancer patients