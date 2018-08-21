CURE Media Group welcomes CancerCare to Strategic Alliance Partnership Program

August 21, 2018

CURE Media Group, the nation's leading digital and print media enterprise focused on cancer patients and survivors of cancer, welcomes CancerCare® to its Strategic Alliance Partnership (SAP) Program.

"We are honored to partner with CancerCare to help uplift those affected by cancer within the community," said Michael J. Hennessy Jr., president of MJH Associates, parent company of CURE Media Group. "Through CancerCare's professional support services and our ongoing efforts to identify novel cancer treatment approaches, we are on the path to success for not only finding a cure, but supporting patients and their caregivers throughout their cancer journey."

Founded in 1944, CancerCare is one of the leading national organizations providing free, professional support services and information to help people manage the emotional, practical and financial challenges of cancer. CancerCare's comprehensive services include counseling and support groups over the phone, online and in-person, educational workshops, publications and financial and co-payment assistance.

CancerCare CEO Patricia J. Goldsmith adds, "By partnering with CURE Media Group, we are excited to offer nearly 75 years of psychosocial expertise to readers of CURE® magazine. Joining the Strategic Alliance Partnership Program is another step toward a future in which anyone affected by cancer—not only the individuals diagnosed, but their caregivers and loved ones—has access to the critical support they need throughout the cancer experience."

As part of this joint effort, CancerCare® will be able to share valuable content through CURE® magazine, where readers will have access to unprecedented resources including the latest research, interviews and articles that can help patients with cancer, and their caregivers, make better informed decisions. The SAP Program is designed to facilitate an open exchange of information among trusted peers, with the goal to improve patient care.

